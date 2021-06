Austin Hays was activated from the 10-day injured list and will bat fifth and play left field for the Orioles on Friday night at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Hays, who had been on the injured list since May 24th because of a strained right hamstring, is hitting .252 with five home runs and 15 RBIs in 32 games. It was his second stint on the injured list. He missed 15 days in April because of a strained left hamstring.