Be gay, solve crimes in the Season of Pride sale event

The quiet score of Cole Porter’s “Night and Day.” Lights up on Vincent. “Somebody just proposed to me – on the fucking phone?! What is it with this, it’s our third goddamn date!” Things have changed. Like any newfound freedom, some dive in without looking, others, having waited too long, gratefully take advantage. “Fag over fifty gets a proposal from a guy who’s not awful!” Vincent exclaims. He’s shocked, flattered, wary. “The best part is that he’s not an actor.” The character’s mother, having pursued the stage, married four egotistical, flamboyant thespians – and a fifth who was not. Vincent, a high school teacher, met Jerry, a nurse, in his mother’s Alzheimer’s ward. Blackout.