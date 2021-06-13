Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Be gay, solve crimes in the Season of Pride sale event

By Ruth Cassidy
Posted by 
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It may be the season of eternal conferences, but it's also the season of Pride for many, which is why indie developer MidBoss are running the Season of Pride across Steam and Twitch during June and July. Until the 23rd of June, a number of LGBTQ+ games will be on...

www.pcgamer.com
View All 6 Commentsarrow_down
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

2K+
Followers
11K+
Post
623K+
Views
ABOUT

The global authority on PC games.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gay#Pride Month#Trevor Project#Indie Games#Lgbtq#Steam#Gone Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Society
News Break
Twitch
Related
Sioux Falls, SDPosted by
Mix 97-3

Full List of Pride Events

Awhile back, I let you know that Sioux Falls Pride was, indeed, back for 2021. However, at the time, only a few events had been scheduled. Since then, there have been numerous outings and celebrations scheduled. Here is the full list of events as of right now (June 8th, 2021):
Miami, FLpanthernow.com

Pride Month Events 2021

June marks the beginning of Pride Month which is set in place to honor the 1969 Stonewall riots in Manhattan. Started by queer people of color, these riots were a huge catalyst for LGBTQA+ rights. We take the month of June to not only celebrate the progress that has been made for the community, but to also commemorate those who fought for the queer community and the ongoing fight for equal rights.
Societythefightmag.com

PRIDE WAS A PROTEST! The Impossible But True Story Of Gay Pride. FREE Event!

Facilitated by August Bernadicou. To register go to: https://www.lgbtqhp.org/pride-protest. Ellen Broidy: Proposed the idea of the first Pride march; participated in the Lavender Menace Zap. Reverend Troy Perry: Founded the Metropolitan Community Church, the largest LGBTQ Church with over 400,000 members around the world. Martha Shelley: Co-founded the pioneering, gay...
Maine StatePosted by
Z107.3

Top 12 Most Gay Movies to Celebrate Maine Pride

Wondering how to celebrate pride and really get into the spirit of the month? Here are 12 movies to sink into. If you want to show serious pride, you have so many options. The most important one is to be comfortable in your own skin. Whatever that skin holds. Then, if you are gay, I find watching the Bachelor really makes me happy and prideful. And then there are movies that are great fun, sad, shocking and very campy. You may want to get extra butter for your popcorn (you deserve it - it's Pride Month!). Which ones have I missed?
Norfolk, VAFalls Church News-Press

Reflecting on My 1st Trip to a Gay Club In Honor of Pride Month

The News-Press celebrates LGBTQ Pride Month by publishing the following retrospective from periodic contributor Robbie Barnett. In honor of Pride month, I share with you my very first gay club experience. Picture it: February 2002. I’m 20 years old. I have spiky blond hair and my outfit was a topical...
New York City, NYwomanaroundtown.com

In Honor of Gay Pride – Made for Each Other

The quiet score of Cole Porter’s “Night and Day.” Lights up on Vincent. “Somebody just proposed to me – on the fucking phone?! What is it with this, it’s our third goddamn date!” Things have changed. Like any newfound freedom, some dive in without looking, others, having waited too long, gratefully take advantage. “Fag over fifty gets a proposal from a guy who’s not awful!” Vincent exclaims. He’s shocked, flattered, wary. “The best part is that he’s not an actor.” The character’s mother, having pursued the stage, married four egotistical, flamboyant thespians – and a fifth who was not. Vincent, a high school teacher, met Jerry, a nurse, in his mother’s Alzheimer’s ward. Blackout.
Societywetaskiwintimes.com

Pride Week events begin

Pride Week in Fort Saskatchewan has officially begun. The week is full of various events held in the city to celebrate and educate about the LGBTQ2S+ community. The kick-off event was held on Zoom, with a formal proclamation from mayor Gale Katchur, followed by an Allyship Panel in which various community members discussed what it means to be an ally.
Technologyworldtruthvideos.org

Windows Gay Pride Wallpapers

Windows has new wallpapers celebrating the great changes our new rulers made once the Federal Reserve Act of 1913 was signed. Jews became our authorities throughout all departments at that time. President Franklin Rosendfeld, a.k.a Roosevelt, allied with mass murderer extraordinaire the Jew, Josef Stalin to murder 200 million Aryan men, women and children and here we see these great people have done away with family values to focus upon what is really on their minds.
Moviesrue-morgue.com

João Dall’Stella Premieres Gay Horror Short for Pride Month

To celebrate Pride Month, Brazillian director João Dall’Stella has just debuted his latest short, STEAM free for audiences on YouTube. The film follows a gay couple who hit up a steam room and find themselves stalked by a killer hiding behind the clouds of vapor. Dall’Stella’s shorts often depict his...
TV & Videos10NEWS

'Sesame Street' Pride month episode introduces two gay dads

"Sesame Street" is celebrating Pride Month by introducing two gay dads as part of a special episode. "Family Day" debuted Thursday on HBO Max and YouTube, featuring Frank and Dave and their daughter, Mia. Yahoo reports it's the first time the children's series has featured a gay couple, although it...
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Combine city builder and god game to get The Immortal Mayor

Chinese indie studio Star Chess is working on a city builder with a particularly Chinese twist, taking the land god of Taoism to the video-game-logical conclusion: In The Immortal Mayor you're the local land deity, and with more worshippers comes more prestige, therefore it's up to you to ensure the prosperity of the locals. To do so, you direct the expansion of their town, including building protection from attacks by wild monsters, and use your godlike powers and divine inspiration to direct the town around.
Saint Petersburg, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

For St. Pete Pride, try a Gay Mural Scavenger Hunt

I was feeling haughty halfway, a regular Inspector Clouseau. It was fun and easy to tick off six of 12 finds on Once Upon A Shine: A Gay Mural Scavenger Hunt. Then came seven. The clue was something about ribbons and a bank and dollar bills, and I wandered the Edge District for a long time, sweating and alone, before deciding it was time to cheat. Yes, children! There comes a time to cheat.
Societytorforgeblog.com

Be Gay, Do Crime: 10 SFF Books full of Chaotic Queer Criminals

Happy Pride Month! We’re celebrating by being gay and doing crime. We mean… reading books about being gay and doing crime. But because we’re Tor, and we do it all with an SFF twist!. Look. Sometimes, to solve the big crimes, you need to commit a few smaller, more fun...