Andrew Biggio, Veteran and Founder of Annual Wounded Vet Ride, Pens First Book

Adrew Biggio’s basement at his Winthrop home has been converted into a museum-of-sorts with display cases of war memorabilia, artifacts and other keepsakes he’s collected since serving his tours of duty as a US Marine in Iraq and Afghanistan. Biggio, who founded the Boston Wounded Vet Ride that would roar through East Boston and Revere every year to raise money for wounded vets, is busy organizing a countertop stacked with autographs of the 22 World War II veterans that have been immortalized in his first ever book.