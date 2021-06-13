White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Sitting again Sunday
Vaughn is not in the starting lineup Sunday against the Tigers, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. With manager Tony La Russa wanting to get Brian Goodwin another start after he homered and doubled in his team debut Saturday, Vaughn will sit for the second straight day. The rookie is hitting just .226/.308/.396 across 182 plate appearances this season, so it wouldn't be surprising is he sees less consistent playing time in coming weeks.www.cbssports.com