White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Sitting again Sunday

Andrew Vaughn’s two-month major league career already has been packed with highlights, but his role in tonight’s 6-1 win over the Blue Jays might be his best reel yet. Vaughn shook up a cruising Robbie Ray with a 395-foot shot out to right-center to tie the game 1-1 in the seventh, and one inning later stood in with the bases full and delivered the difference-maker, nearly as long a blast that fell in for a mere sacrifice fly.