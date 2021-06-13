Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

How FDR Can Help Joe Biden Get China Right

Posted by 
National Interest
National Interest
 8 days ago

Noelle Borao

China, Asia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dCyRQ_0aT4LNqR00

Beyond the tactics and strategies at their disposal, the most vital lesson leaders must learn is to develop the capacity for long-term vision and seeing the forest, not the trees.

How FDR Can Help Joe Biden Get China Right

In 1933, upon taking office, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt (FDR) extended diplomatic recognition to the Soviet Union. While puzzling to observers at the time, FDR eschewed short-term thinking for long-term vision. Owing to its geographic location, the USSR would one day become a stalwart U.S. ally that was wedged in between Fascist Germany and Imperial Japan—to the benefit of democracies on both sides of the Atlantic. Demonstrating remarkable prescience, FDR did not project alarm when, in 1939, the Soviet Union cut a “non-aggression” pact with Germany—and later, Japan—even as the Soviets exposed their authoritarian impulses. FDR correctly anticipated that authoritarians could not share durable mutual respect and that one day, they would devour each other. History would prove FDR correct when Germany attacked the Soviets in 1941.

From FDR’s rescue of democracy, an important lesson emerges for U.S.-China strategists: Beyond the tactics and strategies at their disposal, the most vital lesson leaders must learn is to develop the capacity for long-term vision and seeing the forest , not the trees.

In contemporary times, China’s meteoric rise as a global superpower—subsumed under which is Xi Jinping’s thirst for absolute power—is reminiscent of the ambitions of Nazi Germany and Imperialist Japan. Indeed, China is increasingly democracy’s number one geopolitical adversary . In order to thwart the Chinese Communist Party’s rise, U.S.-China strategists must heed the type of long-term thinking often deployed in game-theoretic analysis.

China: This Century’s Threat to Freedom

More from The National Interest
China Issues a Chilling Warning to Biden Administration Over Taiwan How Afghanistan Is Distracting America From Deterring China How a Trust Deficit Holds China Back

First, Americans must recognize that China’s rise signals a threat to democracies globally, not unlike what Fascist Germany once telegraphed. China’s indulgent displays of aggression span the South China Sea to Europe . Further, the last few decades have seen America’s multinational corporations kowtow to China in the hopes of “one day” freely accessing its vast market of 1.4 billion potential customers. Multinational enterprises (MNEs) left themselves vulnerable to unsavory and coercive business practices —such as the theft of America’s critical competitive advantage, intellectual property. Such intangible assets, which account for 90 percent of firms’ economic values today, typically have dual uses, rather than single uses. This means they have both civilian and military uses, e.g., GPS or facial recognition software. Businesses sometimes knowingly considered the lopsided trade relationship a “cost of doing business,” and acted against their own long-term interests by directly financing China’s economic expansion. Such expansion paved the way for China’s rise in military investments and correspondingly, power . Paradoxically, an increase in the power and reach of communism inversely correlates with the power and reach of capitalism, which has the effect of constraining the operational freedoms, scale, and global reach of free enterprise.

To put China’s provocation in perspective, let FDR’s address to the nation in 1940 in the throes of World War II be a reminder of how deeply Americans desire freedom: “For more than three centuries, Americans have been building on this continent…a society in which the promise of the human spirit may find fulfillment.” That fulfillment includes a democratic society that unleashes the power of human potential through a productive system underscoring civil, political and economic freedoms. This is America’s promise, and such promise should be defended not only for FDR’s generation but “for generations yet unborn…not for America alone, but for all mankind .”

Negotiate but Prepare for Conflict: Lessons from Game Theory

U.S.-China strategists can learn a lot from game theoretic modeling to evaluate strategic interactions. “Power” is the expected utility, wherein actors must execute moves in anticipation of the opponent’s potential response. Under the framework, when a declining power (the United States) and a rising power (China) are negotiating to avoid conflict—the cost of which is borne by both parties—there is a “bargaining range” that could incentivize both states to cooperate. If proposed solutions fall within this bargaining range, they are said to be acceptable to both parties and more cost-effective than going to war, which produces a winner and a loser. However, if anticipated outcomes are expected to fall outside the bargaining range to favor the rising power, preemptive force is said to be desirable by the declining power because first-mover advantages outweigh the costs of war. Declining states choose to strike because they are stronger today than they will be tomorrow when the rising power’s upward trajectory leads it to become more powerful.

China cannot become the most powerful force in the world from the perspective of the free world. Those who argue that the United States overplays its hand should provide an example in contemporary history of an authoritarian coalition exercising restraint when in power. Authoritarian rise is further perilous to the private sector’s long-term economic interests. It follows that, unless China changes course, the United States and its allies should act decisively to derail its rise. Astute to engage the private sector to address these challenges, the Trump administration jumpstarted this process by renegotiating trade terms chiefly to reduce intellectual property theft and level the global playing field for America’s MNEs.

Does Biden Have FDR’s Vision?

Prescient leaders can ill-afford narrow, short-term thinking. By extending and expanding his predecessor’s policies, President Joe Biden is signaling that the trade dispute is about China’s technological and military rise, made possible by its persistent theft of American innovations, most of which have both commercial and defense applications. Like FDR, great strategists can hold out the hope—but not the promise—of avoiding military conflict. Thus, while the short-term negotiations are focused primarily on trade relations, the grand vision must account for the possibility for pre-emptive actions—regardless of the chosen operating domain.

Noelle Borao is a researcher at the University of Denver, whose research focus is at the intersection of U.S.-China affairs and international business: intellectual property theft. She’s a practitioner-scholar who spent over a decade launching and running cross-border consumer goods businesses.

Image: Reuters.

National Interest

National Interest

Washington, DC
45K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

National Interest: Military, Defense, Politics, Technology, War, and original reporting based two blocks from the White House.

 https://nationalinterest.org/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Xi Jinping
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imperial Japan#Soviets#Nazi#Imperialist Japan#Americans#Gps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Presidential Election
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
News Break
Elections
Country
China
Related
Presidential ElectionCNN

The coming days could make or break Joe Biden's presidential legacy

(CNN) — The coming days will go a long way to deciding if Joe Biden's presidency is one for the history books, or whether it will founder on deep US divides. The first six months of any administration before lawmakers go home for the summer are crucial to enacting an agenda. So it's crunch time for Biden's effort to conclude a deal on infrastructure reform while also honoring his promise to voters to cooperate with Republicans -- though they make no secret of the party's desire to destroy his presidency.
Foreign PolicyUS News and World Report

Iran’s Incoming Leader Pledges Not to Negotiate With Biden, U.S.

Iran's newly elected hard-line leader on Monday appeared to crush hopes for new forms of engagement with the West – a troubling sign for the contentious regional power despite what U.S. officials and analysts see as some new sources of optimism for rapprochement. Judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi, who won last...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Why is Biden following in Trump's footsteps on Cuba?

(CNN) — The United States will experience a diplomatic defeat at the United Nations on June 23, yet again. Every year since 1992, except in 2020 because of the global pandemic, Cuba has presented a resolution against the US embargo, which the island has endured for almost 60 years now. Only two countries have regularly voted against the resolution: the US and Israel -- with Brazil joining them in 2019. In 2016, under President Barack Obama's policy of engagement with Cuba, the US and Israel abstained from voting against the embargo. That year the island had its most flamboyant victory, with 191 countries condemning the US economic embargo.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Trump World's latest crazy idea could be good for Democrats

(CNN) — Close your eyes and picture this come January 2023. "Speaker of the House: Donald J. Trump." If you are like most Americans, the thought of Trump -- the man who incited an act of "domestic terrorism," as FBI Director Christopher Wray has defined the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol -- as speaker is both appalling and alarming.
Presidential ElectionThe Guardian

Champ, Joe Biden’s German shepherd and ‘sweet, good boy’, dies aged 13

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden announced Saturday that Champ, their 13-year-old German Shepherd, had died. “Our hearts are heavy today as we let you all know that our beloved German Shepherd, Champ, passed away peacefully at home. He was our constant, cherished companion during the last 13 years and was adored by the entire Biden family,” they said in a statement.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Judge Jeanine says Joe Biden is a 'puppet'; Putin would have 'mopped the floor with him'

Jeanine Pirro slammed Joe Biden Saturday on "Justice with Judge Jeanine" for being a "puppet" in the White House, asking who was really "pulling the strings." JEANINE PIRRO: He came to us a Trojan Horse, promising to be a moderate, affable, and conciliatory president. One who could reach across the aisle and unify the nation. Instead, this so-called moderate began by immediately canceling the XL Keystone Pipeline, destroying American jobs and America's energy independence along with it, earning him accolades from far-left progressives like AOC and Bernie Sanders. But Joe is more than a Trojan Horse. He is a puppet. The question, of course, is who is pulling the strings? Who in the White House is calling the shots? Who in truth is running our country?
POTUSNew York Post

Beijing not bothered by Biden’s lame bid to rally Europeans against China

Beijing isn’t looking too impressed by President Joe Biden’s efforts to rally Europe into a common front at the G-7 and NATO summits. Getting the allies to join in confronting Beijing’s various outrages was the top priority of his first overseas trip as prez. He got some nice words in the G-7 statement: It called “on China to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms, especially in relation to Xinjiang and those rights, freedoms and high degree of autonomy for Hong Kong” and talked up “the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.”
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Joe Biden the statesman

If anyone thought that 36 years in the Senate, chairing the Judiciary and Foreign Affairs Committees and eight years as vice president was not more than enough preparation for a president, especially regarding national security, that notion was shattered this week. Even honest conservative critics should give some credit to President Biden for a successful trip to Cornwall, Brussels and Geneva.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Reuters

Biden to host Israeli President Rivlin on June 28 - White House

WASHINGTON, June 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden plans to host Israel's new president, Reuven Rivlin, at the White House on June 28, the White House said on Saturday. "President Rivlin's visit will highlight the enduring partnership between the United States and Israel and the deep ties between our governments and our people," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement.