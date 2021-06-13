Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Joe Biden's Economic Boom Isn't As Great As You Think

Posted by 
National Interest
National Interest
 8 days ago

Stephen Silver

Coronavirus Economy,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ykUz9_0aT4LJJX00

“We continue to run over 20% of GDP budget deficit. So as robust as a 10.4% nominal GDP forecast is, if we didn't have deficit spending, there would be no economic growth in the United States.”

Joe Biden's Economic Boom Isn't As Great As You Think

Here's What You Need to Remember: “Despite all this economic recovery in parts of the economy and some of this inflationary stuff that’s happening, we haven’t seen any movement to speak of,” in terms of large numbers of companies returning their workers to the office.

The current economic conditions in the U.S. are unprecedented, in many ways. Many parts of the economy were essentially closed, for nearly a year. Demand has soared, for some things, while crashing, for others. In the meantime, unprecedented amounts of stimulus dollars have flowed to pockets of Americans from the federal government.

This has brought about “distortions” in the economy, according to statements this week by DoubleLine Capital founder Jeffrey Gundlach.

According to ThinkAdvisor, Gundlach spoke this week in a webinar about present economic conditions.

More from The National Interest Joe Biden Could Be Facing a "Shock to the Economy" in September Joe Biden Has Stimulus Checks for a Very Special Group of Americans Stimulus Checks Lost? Why Some Americans Never Got Paid.

“Lots and lots of jobs that are open but can’t get filled because of the government competing with private enterprise,” Gundlach said on the webinar, echoing recent fears that extended unemployment benefits were discouraging large numbers of Americans from working.

He later warned of a “shock to the economy” when enhanced unemployment benefits from the American Rescue Plan Act run out in early September.

Also, per Business Insider, Gundlach continued to be bearish about the dollar.

“The dollar going down. That's the linchpin to everything, I believe. And so, that's the thing that is the most important."

Gundlach also warned about potential rising inflation, although he did agree with economists who say it may very well be temporary.

“What’s really been exploding to the upside in certain parts of the economy: used cars,” Gundlach also said, “where prices have nearly doubled over the past year.” Last year, during the pandemic when nobody was traveling, the major car rental companies sold off large chunks of their inventory, which led to a shortage this spring , and sticker shock for travelers.

Gundlach also pointed out distortions in the housing market, which has seen prices rise dramatically of late, with inventories at their lowest level in memory. There’s even been a lumber shortage.

As for commercial real estate , occupancy rates remain unusually low.

“Despite all this economic recovery in parts of the economy and some of this inflationary stuff that’s happening, we haven’t seen any movement to speak of,” in terms of large numbers of companies returning their workers to the office.

Gundlach also stated that recent stimulus efforts haven’t been good for the trade deficit since, he said, many spent that money on products made in Asia.

He also addressed deficit spending.

“We continue to run over 20% of GDP budget deficit. So as robust as a 10.4% nominal GDP forecast is, if we didn't have deficit spending, there would be no economic growth in the United States,” Gundlach said, per Business Insider. “If we suddenly took the deficit to zero, we would actually have a negative 10% GDP growth almost instantaneously. So we're living for sure on an unusually fueled economy. It of course has been aided and abetted by the Fed's balance sheet."

Stephen Silver, a technology writer for The National Interest, is a journalist, essayist and film critic, who is also a contributor to The Philadelphia Inquirer, Philly Voice, Philadelphia Weekly, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, Living Life Fearless, Backstage magazine, Broad Street Review and Splice Today. The co-founder of the Philadelphia Film Critics Circle, Stephen lives in suburban Philadelphia with his wife and two sons. Follow him on Twitter at @StephenSilver. This article first appeared earlier this year.

Image: Reuters

National Interest

National Interest

Washington, DC
45K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

National Interest: Military, Defense, Politics, Technology, War, and original reporting based two blocks from the White House.

 https://nationalinterest.org/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Stephen Silver
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Stimulus#Real Gdp#U S Gdp#Americans#Doubleline Capital#Business Insider#Fed#The Philadelphia Inquirer#Philly Voice#Philadelphia Weekly#Living Life#Backstage#Broad Street Review#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
Place
Americas
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Jobs
Related
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Things are about to get much harder for Biden and Democrats

In 2020, voters elected Joe Biden primarily because he was not Donald Trump. But Democrats’ constrained expectations had expanded over the course of the campaign; rather than looking like a caretaker whose primary purpose was to excise the Trump tumor, Biden displayed a surprising degree of policy ambition. Their hopes for the Biden presidency began to rise.
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Why Joe Biden's Vaccine Target Failure Is Not a Disaster

President Joe Biden's administration is unlikely to meet its target of having 70 percent of adults at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19 by July 4, but experts are not alarmed by the White House's elusive goal. Biden announced the plan in a May 4 public address, at a time when...
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Democratic infighting could doom Biden's infrastructure agenda

Liberal members of President Joe Biden's own party could tank a bipartisan infrastructure package under negotiation by centrist lawmakers, which would deliver a blow to his agenda and vision of a post-partisan Washington. As more Republicans publicly endorse the infrastructure agreement in principle, far-left Democrats in both chambers have become...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Judge Jeanine says Joe Biden is a 'puppet'; Putin would have 'mopped the floor with him'

Jeanine Pirro slammed Joe Biden Saturday on "Justice with Judge Jeanine" for being a "puppet" in the White House, asking who was really "pulling the strings." JEANINE PIRRO: He came to us a Trojan Horse, promising to be a moderate, affable, and conciliatory president. One who could reach across the aisle and unify the nation. Instead, this so-called moderate began by immediately canceling the XL Keystone Pipeline, destroying American jobs and America's energy independence along with it, earning him accolades from far-left progressives like AOC and Bernie Sanders. But Joe is more than a Trojan Horse. He is a puppet. The question, of course, is who is pulling the strings? Who in the White House is calling the shots? Who in truth is running our country?
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

The GOP’s gaslighting on Biden, Putin and Trump

Republicans got a lot out of the Trump presidency, including three Supreme Court justices, tax cuts and more of a fighting chance in future elections than Democrats would like to believe. One thing they did not generally get was the moral high ground or a coherent and consistent political ethos — beyond “Trump.” By constantly bulldozing norms and forcing his party to account for wild political shifts, Donald Trump often rendered his party mute when it came to its once-sacred values.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Newsweek

Vladimir Putin Says Joe Biden is 'Intelligent, Collected, Does Not Miss a Thing'

Russian President Vladimir Putin gave high marks for U.S. President Joe Biden after their meeting in Switzerland this week—despite their rocky relationship of the past. "Biden is a professional, and you need to work very carefully with him so as not to miss something," Putin told reporters Thursday—a day after they met in the neutral site of Geneva, Russian state-owned media TASS reported. "He himself does not miss anything, I assure you. It was completely obvious to me."
POTUSMSNBC

What Joe Biden's snap at a CNN reporter in Geneva really revealed

President Joe Biden had a moment at the end of his news conference Tuesday. His snap at a CNN reporter drew immediate comparisons on Twitter to former President Donald Trump’s frequent denigration of the media. That’s not entirely fair, of course, but it was a glimpse at a side of Biden that appears only in flashes, one that goes against the amiable demeanor he’s cultivated before the American public.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Joe Biden's silly Russia summit

Donald Trump's 2018 Helsinki summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin was a manifest disgrace. The former president was thoroughly manipulated by Putin into undermining America and its values. And if Helsinki’s watchword was shamefulness, Geneva’s watchword is nothingness. Meeting with Putin in this Alpine city on Wednesday, President Joe Biden...
POTUSTelegraph

Joe Biden's UK trip is an escape from headaches at home

This first appeared in the Letter from the USA newsletter. Sign up for expert insight and exclusive analysis on American politics, written every Thursday here. Joe Biden had a visible skip in his 78-year-old step as he set off from the United States for Britain. At Joint Base Andrews he...
POTUSBBC

G7: Boris Johnson on talks with Joe Biden's team

There is “so much” the US presidential team want to do with the UK, including security, Nato and climate change, Boris Johnson has said. The UK PM met Joe Biden for the first time on Thursday, and he said there was “complete harmony” over the need to “find solutions” and uphold the Belfast Good Friday Agreement.