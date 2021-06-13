Cancel
Clarendon County, SC

Azalea club arranges flowers for Manning buisnesses

By Dana McCoy
manninglive.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Azalea Garden Club met on June 7th, 2021, at Land Parker and Welch to cre- ate flower arrangements. This is an annual event that has been held by the Azalea Gar- den Club members for the last 20-25 years. Garden members and presidents of the club create beautiful flower arrangements for Clarendon County offices and businesses. Every year during national garden week, members give their appreciation and love with each flower arrangement they make. All of the flowers made in the arrangements are sent to 36 offices in Clarendon Coun- ty. Each of the flowers in the arrangements are grown at every club member’s house.

