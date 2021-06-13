Story-and-a-half home set near golf course

Great New Listing situated on a 95 ft. Deep Lot (Running Street to Street) with Potential for Parking. This 3 Story home offers 3 Bedrooms plus a Den, Hardwood Floors throughout, Newer Kitchen and a Huge Landscaped Garden. 1st Floor: Enter into a Light filled Living/Dining Room with Hardwood Floors and Built ins. Large Eat in Kitchen with Lots of Cabinet Space, Deep Granite Countertops, Mosaic Slate Backsplash, Under Counter Lighting, Stainless Steel Appliances and Porcelain Floor. Private Yard with a Beautiful Landscaped 50 ft. Garden Area running through to Janney Street. 2nd Floor: Straight floating Staircase leads to a very comfortable Den/Sitting Room with Hardwood Floors. Nice Size Front Bedroom with Great Light, Hardwood Floor and Deep Closets. Full Classic Bath with Subway Tile and a Free Standing Soaking Tub. 3rd Floor: 2 Nice Size Bedrooms with Hardwood Floors, Great Closet Space and Some Built in Shelving. Basement: Great Storage Space, Washer, Dryer and Mechanicals. This property sits on 2 Parcels Sepviva & Janney Street with many possibilities - Create a Rear Parking Space or Keep Garden and use the Entire Parcel for yourself or even sell off Janney Street Lot (12x42). Great House with newer HVAC Unit. Come and Have a Look.