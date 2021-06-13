372 Danburg Rd, Washington GA 30673

Location, Location, Location!!! Curb appeal for days with this AMAZINGLY remodeled home in Spring Grove School District. 3 beds 1 and a half bath and PERFECT for all sorts of buyers$$$ The home is situated on a private neighborhood setting conveniently located for easy commute and close to all the amenities in the area. As soon as you pull up you will fall in love with the charm and that feeling continues as you step foot through the front door. The home splits to either side providing ample finished living space with the lower level den/man cave and the large living area on the main floor. Large picture windows allow plenty of natural light to enter the home. Bedrooms are of good size and all are blessed with the original hardwood floors. Kitchen not only has been updated but also has AMPLE cabinet space for storage. If all that isnt enough the LARGE backyard will most certainly capitalize all of the ABOVE!!! This home is the sort that many buyers seek out so dont hesitate to schedule your showing today and bring us an Offer$$$