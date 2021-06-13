372 Danburg Rd, Washington GA 30673
10 Acres - Level - Fenced and Cross Fenced - A Mix Of Both Clear And Wooded Spaces - Super Nice Clayton Home Measuring 28 x 65 On A Permanent Foundation - Huge Front Deck 42' Long - The Main Part Of The Deck Is 16 x 24 Covered With Electrical Outlets And Ceiling Fans - Vinyl Siding - An Oversized Family Room With Built In Entertainment Center Large Enough For A 50 Flat Screen TV - Formal Dining Room - This Is A Split Bedroom Floorplan. - Owners Suite Is Spacious With Large Bath That Includes Double Vanity, Soaking Tub, Separate Shower, And A Massive Walk-In Closet - Kitchen Has Large Island With Glass Cabinets - There Are Multiple Outbuildings With Power On The Property - Property Has 2 Wells.www.heritageoaksrealty.com