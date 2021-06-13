Cancel
Washington State

372 Danburg Rd, Washington GA 30673

heritageoaksrealty.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article10 Acres - Level - Fenced and Cross Fenced - A Mix Of Both Clear And Wooded Spaces - Super Nice Clayton Home Measuring 28 x 65 On A Permanent Foundation - Huge Front Deck 42' Long - The Main Part Of The Deck Is 16 x 24 Covered With Electrical Outlets And Ceiling Fans - Vinyl Siding - An Oversized Family Room With Built In Entertainment Center Large Enough For A 50 Flat Screen TV - Formal Dining Room - This Is A Split Bedroom Floorplan. - Owners Suite Is Spacious With Large Bath That Includes Double Vanity, Soaking Tub, Separate Shower, And A Massive Walk-In Closet - Kitchen Has Large Island With Glass Cabinets - There Are Multiple Outbuildings With Power On The Property - Property Has 2 Wells.

www.heritageoaksrealty.com
Real Estatemurrayrubin.com

336 DREXEL AVE

Welcome to Blackwood Estates!! This corner property is ready for its new owners to call it home. Come check out the inside! The main level provides you with a spacious family room offering plenty of natural lighting along with original hardwood flooring. Next up is the dining room which is just off the updated kitchen and is only three years young. The kitchen offers newer cabinetry and counters too. Head downstairs and you will take notice of the additional living space. The large and open family room is an ideal space for entertaining and also offers half bathroom. Next up you will find the spacious bedrooms. This home is currently 2 beds but can easily convert back to a 3rd bedroom. Sellers just had the center wall removed separating the two rooms. Completing the upper level is a full bathroom as well. This home also offers Andersen Windows, newer roof, AC, and Hot Water heater. Check this one out today!! Centrally located to all major roads and shopping destinations.
Real EstateOld House Dreams

1905 – Cochran, GA – $109,900

1905 turn of the century home with over 2100 sq ft of heated & cooled living space. Extra large rooms. Home features 4 original fireplaces (non functioning), french doors, wainscoting, wood floors, soaring ceilings. There are 3 large bedrooms, updated full bath with large soaker tub, and spacious cabinets. 1/2 bath, updated kitchen with new flooring refrigerator, stove, dishwasher shall remain, steel roof, HVAC, wrap around porch and double paned windows. Well insulated attic space that could be finished off for additional living space. Home sits on over .4 of an acre with mature camellia and azalea tress. Detached single carport/storage. Home awaiting fresh paint and someone to restore wood floors....Owner has had contractor add additional supports under the home. If you love old houses this one may be for you. Priced at less than $53 q sq ft.
Real Estatebayareahomesearch.com

608 28Th St

This house is certainly a WOW! Its elegance and stately presence make it a great place to call home. A large, leafy green tree in the front yard provides shade and natural beauty and invites you in. Enter onto a tiled front porch that leads into the living and dining rooms with Craftsman built-ins preserved in their original wood finish. Here and in the hallway, there are refinished hardwood floors and there is a patio off the dining room offering an outdoor option on warm evenings. The kitchen is updated with quartz counters, a subway tiled backsplash, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, and ample counter space. Enjoy a tranquil view of the backyard through the kitchen window. Add to this an updated bathroom and coved ceilings in the bedrooms to make this home easy and comfortable to live in. The house is equipped with double-pane windows, a laundry room off of the kitchen, and an inviting fenced-in yard. There is a parking pad in the back with a gate that locks.
Real Estatechoosethepricegroup.com

307 Valhalla Trace

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch home with an attached 2 car garage in The Landings neighborhood! This home boasts an open floor plan and a soaring vaulted ceiling that provides a spacious feel. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space for storage as well as stainless steel appliances. The primary bedroom has a tray ceiling and an en suite bathroom with a double vanity and subway tile surround in the shower. The walk-in closet allows for plenty of storage space! The laundry room is spacious with a shelf for organization and is conveniently located near 2 of the bedrooms and kitchen. Don't miss out on your chance to make this house your new home!
Richmond, VARichmond.com

3501 Bittersweet Rd, Richmond City, VA 23235

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Tri-level in Bon Air ready for you! Split foyer entry with slate tile floor, chandelier & coat closet. Up in the living room one finds hardwood floors, recessed & track lighting, bay window & crown molding. Gorgeous kitchen (fully renovated in 2019)with custom cabinetry, granite counters, tile backsplash, stainless apps & under cabinet lighting. Dining room with hardwood floors, chandelier, decorative moldings & access to the back yard. On the 2nd floor the primary bedroom comes with hardwood floors, ceiling fan, 2 sliding door closets & private bathroom with walk-in shower. Both additional bedrooms have hardwood floors, ceiling fans & sliding door closets. Spacious step down family room off foyer with stone tile floor, full wall gas fireplace with brick surround, recessed lighting & screened in porch access. Large utility room with concrete floors. 1/2 bath (plumbed for shower) & lots of space perfect for home gym or workshop with back yard access. Home also features paved driveway, brick & newer hardiplank siding, newer roof, huge screened in porch (11 x 12), back deck, detached storage shed, conditioned crawlspace & so much more! Won't Last Long!
Real Estateanncarrrealestate.com

8352 Blue Periwinkle Lane

Meticulously cared for custom 3 Bd,3 Bath home shows pride of ownership in every detail.Dream kitchen with 42inch cabinets,46x86 granite island,stainless steel appliances,granite countertops,breakfast nook.Access from kitchen to formal dining room.Living room has 12 coffered ceilings, gas fireplace.Architectural details to include curved walls in MB and kitchen.Spacious master bedroom,ensuite complete with expansive walk-in closet with seasonal bar for 3 levels to hang clothes,built-in shoe rack.Walk in closets in all bedrooms.Second floor has large open family room,vaulted ceilings, full bath.Abundance of attic storage. Relaxing backyard with flagstone patio.Professionally designed landscaping.Community Pool.
Chesterfield, VARichmond.com

14125 Mortemer Rd, Chesterfield, VA 23113

Beautiful custom built 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home in Salisbury 2 first floor primary bedrooms & tons of updates! Fall in love as you walk into the inviting 2-story foyer entry. Glistening hardwood floors through out home. Large family room with built-ins, gas fireplace, ceiling fan & decorative moldings. Huge eat-in kitchen w/ custom wood cabinetry, pantry, island w/ gas range, stainless apps, double oven, recessed lighting & large bay window. Dining room with chandelier & decorative moldings. Large family room with hardwood floors, trey ceiling, gas fp & built-ins. Spacious Florida room with Palladian window overlooking back patio. 2 additional spacious second floor bedrooms both with hardwood floors, ceiling fans & closets. Home also features 2 car garage w/ smart doors, private stamped concrete patio w/ landscaping & metal fence surround, huge walk-in attic, New Grand Manor Roof (2019) with new gutter guards & copper flashing, refinished hardwood floors, New water heater(2019), central vacuum, smart irrigation system, timed LED elevation lighting, plus so much more. This stunning home is conveniently located, just minutes to restaurants, shopping & 288! This gem won't last long!
Real Estateandyrichardsonrealestate.com

2590 Longleaf Pine Circle

The Trillium plan by H&H Homes is a two story, 2,689 sq. ft. home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The covered front porch opens up into the foyer and leads into the home. An elegant dining room is easily accessible from the kitchen is perfect for entertaining. The vast open concept kitchen with 7ft. eat at island and breakfast nook opens to the family room with tray ceiling. The expansive first floor master bedroom has plenty of finishing touches such as a tray ceiling. The master bathroom is ideal with dual vanities, a separate shower, garden tub and a huge walk in closet. A powder room and laundry room complete the first floor. The second floor consists of a den and a game storage closet, three large bedrooms and full bathroom with separate vanities.
Real Estatebocaratonrealestate.com

22300 Sands Point Dr

Beautiful Single-Family 4 BR/2.5 baths w/large backyard garden paradise. Family Room, eat-in kitchen w/a peninsula counter. Living Room, Dining Room w/beautiful backyard garden view. The second floor features a master bedroom, NEWLY remodeled beautiful Master Bath Suite. 2ND-floor features a Loft space for an office, three additional bedrooms, & NEWLY remodeled guest bathroom with shower tub combination. Crown Molding throughout, NEW Double Pane Windows throughout & NEW accordion shutters. Upgraded kitchen, stainless steel appliances including NEW refrigerator & microwave. Backyard & Side yards feature retractable awnings, & auto sprinkler system. 2 Car Garage.
Real Estateheritageoaksrealty.com

292 Napier Rd, Eatonton GA 31024

Just in Time for Summer--The perfect WEEKEND HOME!! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and an additional Bonus Room that can be used as a 4th bedroom, game room, or office space! The Lakeside Master Bedroom features excellent views of Lake Sinclair and Private Access to the Lakeside Screened In Porch. There is also a Sundeck that is excellent for Grilling! This property is located in a peaceful cove setting, but still features excellent Lake Views and Boatable Water! The Wharf Dock was recently re-decked and is ready for you to start enjoying all Lake Sinclair has to offer at an Excellent Price! Property is Located 5 Minutes from Twin Bridges Marina offering Dry Storage for your boat when you are not using it!
Real Estateheritageoaksrealty.com

91 Shi Rd, Macon GA 31220

Looking for privacy?? Look no further. This 2/1 Brick Home sits on 2.72 acres, it's waiting just for you. Don't let the 2/1 run ya off. This home has lots of room, come make it your own. MEN CHECK THIS OUT, 30x60 14 Ft Tall Insulated Metal Building with 2 Roll up doors a 10x10 and a 12x12 . For easy access it also has 2 man doors 2 wall mount fans, LED Lighting and plenty of receptacles!! Oh wait, I almost forgot the reinforced concrete flooring! She's ready for your Camper, Boat and the rest of your toys. Driveway is currently shared with 89, But there is plenty of room on the other side of the pine trees to put in a private drive of your own, if you choose.
Real Estatechoosethepricegroup.com

3013 Barlows Brook Rd

Rare find in Osprey Cove, A well maintained 4 bedroom home with first floor master suite, formal dining room, and large family area. All on top of an unfinished basement ready to finish to suit your needs. You will love the eat in kitchen which leads to an outdoor patio and one of the best yards in the subdivision. This one wont last too long so schedule your private showing soon. Deadline for offers is Sunday at 8pm.
Real Estatejollyrealtygroup.com

944 Armstrong Rd

Custom Brick Home with Full Basement. 2 Car side entry carport/ garage door down currently used as workshop in basement, additional large room with wood burning stove. Main floor has traditional living room, dining room, kitchen, laundry, 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, large deck on back. Incredible 3.4 acreage total combined acreage. Additional lot of .38 acre has septic tank installed. Roof 2018 & HVAC 2016. Located just outside of city limits of Belmont, no city taxes, or HOA's. Great schools, restaurants and close to downtown Belmont.
Real Estateexitrealestategallery.com

9231 Spottswood Rd

REHABBED 5 BEDROOM HOME IN SHERWOOD FOREST NEIGHBORHOOD. With fresh paint and laminate flooring throughout. Home has a HUGE public area with a Family Room, Dining and large Great Room in the rear. Master has en suite half bathroom. Large shed in back and fully fenced yard. New Roof 2019 and new AC in 2016. Home is move in ready!!
Real Estatedayhometeam.com

10142 Crestwood Rd

ALL NEW throughout three finished levels. Gorgeous renovation with attention to the details. Original stone fireplace in Living room, entry level bedroom with adjoining full bath, open kitchen and family room with a wall of windows to expansive deck across the back of the house. Large mudroom with storage cabinets and full size laundry. Upper Level includes primary bedroom with full bath, two additional bedrooms with hall bath, custom finishes and designer touches throughout. Lower level features an additional bedroom with full bath, huge storage room, open landing for office/game room, large family room with doors to patio, additional large finished room could be office/exercise/bike & sports storage area. Charming brick/stone front porch for relaxing during these breezy spring evenings. Wood floors on 1st and second floor.
Real Estatedayhometeam.com

113 Pine Hollow Rd

Location, Location, Location!!! Curb appeal for days with this AMAZINGLY remodeled home in Spring Grove School District. 3 beds 1 and a half bath and PERFECT for all sorts of buyers$$$ The home is situated on a private neighborhood setting conveniently located for easy commute and close to all the amenities in the area. As soon as you pull up you will fall in love with the charm and that feeling continues as you step foot through the front door. The home splits to either side providing ample finished living space with the lower level den/man cave and the large living area on the main floor. Large picture windows allow plenty of natural light to enter the home. Bedrooms are of good size and all are blessed with the original hardwood floors. Kitchen not only has been updated but also has AMPLE cabinet space for storage. If all that isnt enough the LARGE backyard will most certainly capitalize all of the ABOVE!!! This home is the sort that many buyers seek out so dont hesitate to schedule your showing today and bring us an Offer$$$
Real Estatejeffcookrealestate.com

2129 Tides End Rd

This Exceptional Townhome has Panoramic marsh-front/river views and Includes a Boat Slip. This home offers an Open Floor plan with stunning wood flooring, Beautiful Granite counter tops and a spacious, separate dining room. The living room has windows overlooking the Lowcountry marsh scene which allows an abundance of natural light. The fireplace offers a cozy place for those rare chilly nights. Step outside on to the deck for a cup of coffee in the morning while watching the sunrise or relax and unwind in the evening with a cocktail. Enjoy the The Lowcountry wildlife as they play right in front of you. The designer kitchen offers granite counter tops and stainless appliances including a built in wine rack above the refrigerator. This home is in pristine condition with an abundance of storage space underneath for surf boards, etc.
Real Estatedayhometeam.com

575 Middle Creek Rd

Own your own slice of Paradise! Located just minutes of Historic downtown Gettysburg. This well maintained home is located in the Gettysburg School district and boasts 4 bedrooms 3.5 baths in the main house, hardwood floors, stone front fireplace, recessed lighting, dual zone heating/AC, full walkout basement w/ pellet stove, 2 car garage, trex deck, In Law suite with its own separate entrance 2 bedrooms, kitchen, bath and laundry room, all situated on 2.43 acres. New roof and garage doors in 2020. The view from this property is stunning , country living at its best! This is a must see!
Real Estate806homes.com

12016 White Acres Rd

This 2 story one-of-a-kind 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home is situated on approximately 2.3acres with a livestock barn and large 40x50 shop with 2 12 ft overhangs fit for any kind of trailer or RV, built with multi-purpose in mind. This home has so many updates including, but not limited to, new class 4 roof, new painted exterior, cedar accents, new flooring, remodeled baths, new hot water heater, steel front doors with glass doors, updated landscape, new garage doors, holiday plugs in roof, new fixtures, new ceiling fans, basement, outdoor grilling area, new interior paint and trim, etc! There so many updates, you really need to come see for yourself! The shop and livestock barn complete the home in making this such a versatile property.
Real Estatedayhometeam.com

28610 Clarksburg Rd

Imagine having this bucolic and serene setting as your very own private retreat. Have a glass of iced tea out on the southern exposure, deep front porch of this 100 year old, fully renovated farmhouse, looking out onto the pond and enjoying the beauty of nature all around you. The main level of this home features a living room where music has filled these walls for many years, a large recreation room, half bath, a sun room, dining room and updated kitchen with granite counter tops. Upstairs boasts 3 bedrooms and a bathroom. Walk up attic allows for extra storage. Every window frames the beauty that this home has to offer. Updates include: new roof, windows, siding, paint, refinished flooring, landscaping, and more. Move-in ready! The garage/workshop makes for great storage or future finished living area. Also featuring a tractor shed, raised garden beds and 2 fenced yards. Bring your animals! These sellers have paid every attention to detail when it came to getting this home ready for it's new owners. Do not miss out on this amazing place. Front acreage is in Montgomery and farmhouse is located in Frederick and with both plots is 3+ acres. See plat and floor plan in docs.