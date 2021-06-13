Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alpharetta, GA

3015 Steeplechase, Alpharetta GA 30004

heritageoaksrealty.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack on the market buyers financing fell through. This home has been inspected repairs made and appraised already.Prime Alpharetta location !!! Fully updated and move in ready townhome just moments to Avalon. Hardwood floors throughout the main, newer and upgraded carpet in the bedroom and all updated lighting. The kitchen has a view to the dining room and family room with stainless steel appliances that remain. Two decks with private views to the wooded area with lots of natural light welcome you home. You simply won't want to miss this one at this price...

www.heritageoaksrealty.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgia State
Georgia Real Estate
Alpharetta, GA
Real Estate
Alpharetta, GA
Business
City
Alpharetta, GA
Local
Georgia Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steeplechase#Family Room
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from New York's primaries

Former police captain Eric Adams has a sizable lead in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary after voters in the nation’s biggest city went to the polls Tuesday. As of noon Wednesday, Adams had roughly 32 percent of the vote in the multi-candidate field, with civil rights lawyer Maya Wiley almost 10 percentage points behind him and former sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia a close third.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Pelosi considers committee to investigate the January 6 attack

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to announce this week whether she will create a select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, her spokesperson tweeted. Several news outlets, including CBS News, initially reported that Pelosi had told some House Democrats that she would create a committee to investigate the attack, citing a source familiar with her comments.