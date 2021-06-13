3015 Steeplechase, Alpharetta GA 30004

Back on the market buyers financing fell through. This home has been inspected repairs made and appraised already.Prime Alpharetta location !!! Fully updated and move in ready townhome just moments to Avalon. Hardwood floors throughout the main, newer and upgraded carpet in the bedroom and all updated lighting. The kitchen has a view to the dining room and family room with stainless steel appliances that remain. Two decks with private views to the wooded area with lots of natural light welcome you home. You simply won't want to miss this one at this price...