Food Truck opens in Manning

Southern Delight BBQ is a Clarendon County-based family-owned food truck that recently opened. The South- ern delight BBQ food truck is owned by Mary Hickman Brown. The truck was a birthday present from her son Westley Brown, who recently passed away. Mary Hick- man is a resident of the Alcolu area. Hickman has always been involved with the food industry and cooking. Mary has cooked and grilled for events such as the Striped Bass Festival. Westley Brown has always envisioned his moth- er owning a food truck while sharing her delicious food with the community. Marilyn West is the daughter of Mary Hickman Brown and sister of Westley Brown, who has also contributed to the success of the food truck. The inspira- tion behind the food truck began with the love Westley Brown had for his mother’s cooking. The family have al- ways been active in cooking and with festivals. Wesley then decided it was time to buy his mother her own personal food truck. The food truck launch was on May 22nd, 2021. This was in honor of Westley Brown’s birthday week. Mary Hickman plans to keep her food truck mostly within the Clarendon County area. This would include any local fes- tivals that will also take place in Manning. The truck will be in the downtown Manning area every Tuesday and will be open from 11 p.m. to 3 p.m. once a week. There will be many southern-styled food items on the menu when you visit the food truck. Ribs, BBQ, turkey legs and more.