Robel Garcia sitting for Houston on Sunday

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox left for Houston on Thursday, and they’ll either return to Boston to prepare for the World Series or to clean out their lockers for the offseason. Boston manager Alex Cora is confident that it will be the former rather than the latter, despite his team’s struggles at the plate over the last two games. The Astros have taken a 3-2 series lead in the ALCS, winning each of the last two games in Boston. Now the Red Sox have to go to Houston and win two straight, starting Friday night with Game 6. A win and...

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO