A family were shocked when the cat they believed they had cremated returned home as if nothing had happened.Frankie, a 16-year-old tabby, failed to return home in Warrington, Cheshire, on 19 May.His owners launched a search and spotted a dead cat on the M6 motorway that looked similar a few days later.Highways England was able to retrieve the animal and gave it to the family to be cremated.But Frankie returned home a few days later.His owner, Rachel Fitzsimons, told the BBC: “Then he came back, frail and hungry but alive.“So we cremated someone else’s cat.”When Frankie reappeared, her son, Remy,...