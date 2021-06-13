Cancel
32 Years Ago: Mary Chapin Carpenter Releases 'State of the Heart'

By Annie Zaleski
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On June 13, 1989, Mary Chapin Carpenter released her second album, State of the Heart. Carpenter co-produced the project her longtime collaborator, the late John Jennings. State of the Heart combines instrumental flourishes from country and folk, and a foundation rooted in sturdy songwriting. The record ended up being Carpenter's breakthrough, as it peaked at No. 28 on the Billboard Country Albums chart and spawned four Top 20 country singles.

KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Sioux Falls, SD
KXRB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Person
Mary Chapin Carpenter
#Acm Awards#Songwriting#Chapin#State Of The Heart
