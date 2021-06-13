CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Rowdy Tellez not in Toronto's Sunday lineup

By Sean Montiel
numberfire.com
 2021-06-13

Cover picture for the articleToronto Blue Jays infielder Rowdy Tellez is sitting Sunday in the team's game against...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

Related
MLB

Rowdy's rocket propels Crew to Game 1 win

MILWAUKEE -- The 40,852 clad in blue and gold were begging. They saw dazzling defense and an electric Corbin Burnes carve up a Braves lineup that can strike from any spot in the order. They saw a scoreless deadlock linger into the seventh inning. They needed something to erupt for, celebrating the Brewers' first home playoff game -- with fans in attendance -- since 2018.
MLB
chatsports.com

Rowdy Tellez, Corbin Burnes lead Brewers to NLDS Game 1 win over Braves

One mighty swing by Rowdy Tellez saved the day. His homer to right-center off Charlie Morton in the seventh inning generated both runs, and the pitching stood up throughout as the Milwaukee Brewers edged the Atlanta Braves, 2-1, in Game 1 of the National League Division Series at American Family Field on Friday.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randal Grichuk
Person
Rowdy Tellez
ESPN

Rowdy Tellez's clutch homer, throw to plate propel Milwaukee Brewers in Game 1

MILWAUKEE -- Rowdy Tellez said he blacked out at the instant of the biggest moment of his career, but not so long that he couldn't appreciate what he had done. Tellez, the first baseman the Milwaukee Brewers acquired during the season, unloaded on a seventh-inning fastball from Charlie Morton for a two-run homer, breaking up a scoreless tie and propelling Milwaukee to a 2-1 win over Atlanta in Game 1 of their NLDS series.
MLB
Daily Tribune

Tellez gives Milwaukee Brewers fans a rowdy moment and Twitter notices

After 6½ scoreless innings, a booming two-run homer by Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez gave the Brewers a 2-0 lead in Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Braves. Tellez' 413-foot blast was worthy of a slight variation to a familiar home run call, as he...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Red Sox
FanSided

Fans at Fenway boo Red Sox after Kyle Schwarber’s awful defensive play (Video)

Boston Red Sox fans let Kyle Schwarber have it for letting a pop-up land on the infield, and he probably had it coming. If you let Schwarber play first base long enough, something like this was bound to happen. The Sox knew this when they acquired him from the Washington Nationals, and they sure as hell didn’t trade for him because of his defensive ability.
MLB
New York Post

What Astros are doing now makes cheating scandal even sadder: Sherman

The biggest winner of the 2021 major league season is … the 2017 Houston Astros. Settle down. I have not come to exonerate or forgive the sign stealers. I would not argue with anyone who feels the players got off easy by not facing suspension, and the bans on, say, Alex Cora and A.J. Hinch should have been longer than one year considering their one-year expulsions came in the one year the major league season was 60 regular-season games.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: Expected to get qualifying offer

Verlander (elbow) is expected to receive a qualifying offer from the Astros this offseason, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Verlander could potentially have an interesting decision on his hands. If healthy, he'd almost certainly receive more than the qualifying offer, which was worth $18.9 million over one year last year. He'll enter next season as a 39-year-old coming off of Tommy John surgery, so it's much less clear what his value will be on the open market. If he rejects the offer and signs elsewhere, Houston will receive draft-pick compensation.
MLB
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez jokes why things didn’t work out with Jennifer Lopez (or anyone else)

The internet never forgets. Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez has been covering the 2021 MLB playoffs by resuming his role as a studio analyst for FOX Sports. Last week, Rodriguez was analyzing the American League Division Series between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays with David Ortiz, Frank Thomas and Kevin Burkhardt. The gang was discussing a video clip from Game 1, when the Rays were seen eating popcorn in the dugout during the seventh inning of their 5-0 win.
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals News: St. Louis adds intriguing pitcher from Mariners

The St. Louis Cardinals have added Ljay Newsome, an intriguing right-hander off waivers from the Seattle Mariners. The offseason hasn’t even started yet and the St. Louis Cardinals are making roster additions, with their first move being an addition to bolster the depth of their pitching staff. On Friday, they claimed right-handed pitcher Ljay Newsome off waivers from the Seattle Mariners.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy