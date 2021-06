(MVA) — Images of Tachogna Beach and House of Taga have captured the win in the Marianas Visitors Authority’s #CaptureYourTinianTreasure photo contest on Facebook. Winning entries for the May Tourism Month contest were submitted by Michi Aldan Viches (1st place), Saixian Bagsic (2nd place), and Mathonia Borja (3rd place). The contest was open to residents of the Marianas and invited participants to post their photo of Tinian on Facebook with the hashtags #VisitTheMarianas and #CaptureYourTinianTreasure. Winners were selected by a panel of MVA employees.