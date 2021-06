(St. Paul, MN) -- House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt says Republicans "will do everything in our power" during the upcoming special session to end the governor's COVID emergency powers. The call comes after Walz said he'll extend them another time on Monday, but does foresee an end date when he and the legislature agree on the eviction moratorium and federal aid for vaccinations. Daudt responds the "emergency" has been over for months, but Walz dragged out his executive powers and is using them as leverage in state budget negotiations. The Senate has voted numerous times to cancel the governor's emergency powers but the D-F-L House has backed him up.