BC’s Tales of the Pacific | Feeling inferior on Lake Superior
AT the point of no return, I started thinking I may have made a big mistake. Standing proudly between the border of the United States and Canada, Lake Superior is an intimidating body of water that truly earns its name. Superior is the largest of the Great Lakes of North America and contains more water than the other four lakes combined. With a maximum depth of 1300 feet, if spread out, it would cover all of North and South America in a foot of water. It is so large it generates its own weather.mvariety.com