BC’s Tales of the Pacific | Feeling inferior on Lake Superior

On a June weekend before most bugs had made their presence known, John and I took off for northern Alberta to spend a long weekend with Darcy and Shirley Zelman, owners of Grand Rapids Wilderness Adventures. My goal was to check out the formidable Class VI Grand Rapids – labeled unnavigable (even Red Bull hasn’t sent someone down) and some of the world’s largest concretions that litter the Athabasca River shoreline and the river itself. My primary reason for the visit was research for the second edition of 125 Nature Hot Spots in Alberta. Debbie Olsen, my co-author and I are adding 75 new entries, and this will be one of them. But I also love to fill in the blanks on my personal map, so I was keen to do this trip.