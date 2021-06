This year has been one of the busiest in IRS history. The changes made to the US tax code under the American Rescue Plan created delays in the IRS’s ability to distribute tax returns. In addition, the IRS has also been working hard during this tax season to distribute the third stimulus check. One of the main changes made under the new law was that it allows $10,200 of unemployment compensation to be left out of a taxpayer's total income for 2020. This change lowers the tax burden on individuals who have lost their job as a result of the pandemic and may entitle some to more substantive returns.