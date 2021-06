The City of Temecula’s Community Services Department hosted the 2021 Temecula Art & Street Painting Festival – A Hybrid Event from June 1 through June 6. The weeklong event featured 20 Virtual Art Exhibitors on the Vendor Marketplace on the City of Temecula’s website. Over the weekend, 15 pre-registered chalk artists competed for the Best of Show ($100 prize) by chalk painting masterpieces on Main Street pavement just outside of City Hall in Old Town Temecula. Congratulations to AnnJo Droog in Chalk Artist Spot No. 1 for earning the Best of Show title at this year’s festival. To view the winning entry and all 15 Chalk Art Masterpieces, please visit www.TemeculaCA.gov to link to the City’s flickr photo stream. Temecula Mayor Maryann Edwards said, “We are thrilled to se.