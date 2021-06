Cadet Gabriel Christian Lajeunesse, son of Lt. Col. and Mrs. Gabriel Lajeunesse of Montpelier, graduated from the U.S. Military Academy on Saturday, May 22. Lajeunesse graduated from the Vermont Academy of Science and Technology in Randolph in 2015. While at West Point, he concentrated his studies in engineering management. He was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army within the Infantry branch and will report to Fort Bragg, N.C. for his first assignment.