ISIDORO Cabrera and Felix M. Kileleman Jr. caught a 43.5-inch gamson or octopus to win first prize in the Gamson King Tournament of the Marianas Apnea Spearfishing Club. The event was held from May 29 to 31, 2021, and it was the first-ever gamson derby held in the CNMI. Each of the octopus caught by the participants was judged by length rather than weight.