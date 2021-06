Happy Father's Day to all the Dads! Two of the best days in my life were November 17th and July 2nd, when my two sons were born and I became a Father. When our children were little, my wife was fantastic about making scrapbooks of their accomplishments and putting Polaroids in the album. Back then, no one had cellphones, much less cameras, and if you were lucky, you had a Polaroid that would spit out a picture and you'd shake it while it dried. Yes... the Old Days!