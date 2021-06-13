Cancel
Michigan State

College Football World Reacts To Michigan’s New Policy

By Andrew Holleran
The Spun
The Spun
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ohio State has absolutely dominated its rivalry with Michigan as of late. The Buckeyes have won eight straight games against the Wolverines and 15 of the last 16 games in the rivalry. While most of that can probably be attributed to Ohio State having better players – especially at the...

