College Football World Reacts To Michigan’s New Policy

Step inside either football facility at Ohio State or Michigan and you’ll see reminders of the Big Ten’s fiercest annual rivalry. “The Game” is one both programs point to as one of the most important of the season, often determining the pecking order in the league’s Eastern Division. Per photos that have been leaked via Twitter inside Michigan’s training facility, there’s a new graphic plastered on the wall that reads, “What are you doing to beat Ohio State today?”, a scripture of sorts to encourage maximum effort from the Wolverines. The Wolverines have lost eight straight in the series and have only beaten the Buckeyes once in the past 16 years outside of Ohio State’s vacated win from 2010. Last season’s game wasn’t played due to COVID-19 concerns, but Ohio State has outscored Michigan, 118-66, over the past two meetings. The Buckeyes have a clock inside their facility that counts down…