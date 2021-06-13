Loyalty played a big role in four-star point guard Dasonte Bowen's commitment to Iowa
Dasonte Bowen wrapped up his freshman season at Worcester Academy in Massachusetts and was set to play AAU ball with Boston Amateur Basketball Club or BABC. On May 10, 2019, Bowen picked up his first offer from the Iowa Hawkeyes. It was an interesting offer for Iowa. Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery is known for being a coach that is the first to offer a prospect, but the Iowa staff also featured a Boston native in Director of Recruiting Courtney Eldridge.247sports.com