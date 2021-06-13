CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin Maldonado sitting on Sunday for Astros

By Sean Montiel
numberfire.com
 2021-06-13

Cover picture for the articleHouston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's...

www.numberfire.com

New York Post

What Astros are doing now makes cheating scandal even sadder: Sherman

The biggest winner of the 2021 major league season is … the 2017 Houston Astros. Settle down. I have not come to exonerate or forgive the sign stealers. I would not argue with anyone who feels the players got off easy by not facing suspension, and the bans on, say, Alex Cora and A.J. Hinch should have been longer than one year considering their one-year expulsions came in the one year the major league season was 60 regular-season games.
MLB
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: Expected to get qualifying offer

Verlander (elbow) is expected to receive a qualifying offer from the Astros this offseason, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Verlander could potentially have an interesting decision on his hands. If healthy, he'd almost certainly receive more than the qualifying offer, which was worth $18.9 million over one year last year. He'll enter next season as a 39-year-old coming off of Tommy John surgery, so it's much less clear what his value will be on the open market. If he rejects the offer and signs elsewhere, Houston will receive draft-pick compensation.
MLB
Michael Pineda
FanSided

Astros: Dusty Baker, Martin Maldonado fire back at Ryan Tepera’s cheating comment

The Houston Astros weren’t happy with White Sox reliever Ryan Tepera for his cheating comment, as it doesn’t have much basis. Tepera claimed the Astros are up to some sketchy business at Minute Maid Park, which would explain Houston winning the first two games of this series at home. All he did was poke the beast, however, as the Astros responded in turn.
MLB
Laredo Morning Times

2015 Astros' loss to the Royals was painful. Sunday's defeat was just plain unlucky.

It’s not the most fun game to remember, but hooboy is it memorable. On an October afternoon in 2015, I was driving from Nashville to Atlanta to catch a flight after attending a wedding in which the hatred for this game has far outlasted the duration of the actual marriage. It was the most painful on-field moment for Astros fans since Albert Pujols sonned Brad Lidge. That’s right, friends, it’s time to talk about the eighth inning of Game 4 of the 2015 American League Division Series. Was Sunday night's fourth inning more or less unlucky than that?
MLB
CBS Sports

2021 MLB playoffs: Bracket, postseason baseball schedule with Red Sox-Rays, Astros-White Sox on Sunday

The 2021 Major League Baseball postseason is underway, and eight teams are battling for this year's World Series title. The Astros opened up a 2-0 ALDS lead over the White Sox on Friday, and will go for the three-game sweep on Sunday. The Red Sox and Rays, meanwhile, head to Sunday afternoon's Game 3 at Fenway Park tied 1-1. Both NLDS matchups are also tied after two games, with the Braves and Dodgers picking up Game 2 wins over the Brewers and Giants, respectively, on Saturday.
MLB
NBC Chicago

Where White Sox, Astros Pitching Plans Sit After Game 4 Rainout

Where Sox, Astros pitching plans sit after Game 4 rainout originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The rains came to the South Side on Monday and washed away the Chicago White Sox' latest chance to avoid elimination. That's what they did a night earlier, when a raucous crowd witnessed, for...
MLB
Sports Illustrated

Give the Braves Some Praise

By this time tomorrow, we could have our first World Series team. Remarkably, the 88-win Braves are one win away from eliminating the defending-champion Dodgers. A little bit later in this newsletter, Stephanie Apstein and Emma Baccellieri dig into what’s ailed Los Angeles so far in the NLCS. And ...
MLB
Maldonado fires LASER to stop Sox cold

HOUSTON -- One heave from home plate Friday night made up for everything catcher Martín Maldonado had struggled through in the American League Championship Series to that point, and his epic throw essentially ended the Red Sox’s season. The Astros clung to a two-run lead in the seventh inning of...
MLB
Sports Illustrated

The Strike Zone Isn’t the Problem

Let me start this off by saying I really, really don’t want to be writing about the strike zone. Not during the playoffs, and especially not after the two late comebacks we saw last night. Yet, here we are, talking about the strike zone, because some bad calls—one in particular—from last night have ...
MLB
numberfire.com

FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball ALCS Helper: Red Sox at Astros, Game 6

The ALCS has been quite the rollercoaster for both teams, but after the Houston Astros won two straight to take a 3-2 series lead, momentum has firmly shifted in the Astros' favor. They'll look to close things out at home over the Boston Red Sox tonight. This pivotal Game 6 gets underway at 8:08 pm ET.
MLB
expressnews.com

The defensive mastery of Martín Maldonado

Dusty Baker routinely heaps praise on Martín Maldonado. Even as his veteran catcher hit just .172 in the regular season and even worse in the postseason, the Astros manager said Maldonado is his guy. Obviously, Baker loves the 11-year veteran for everything he does when he doesn’t have a bat...
MLB

