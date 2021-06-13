CNMI-Philippine Friendship Day
Philippine Honorary Consul to the CNMI Glicerio Eli DM Arago and Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, seated front row, hold the official copy of the CNMI-Philippine Friendship Proclamation signed by the governor on Saturday to mark the 123rd anniversary of the declaration of Philippine independence in the Marianas High School cafeteria. CNMI officials — among them the governor, U.S. Congressman Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan, Senate President Jude U. Hofschneider, House Speaker Edmund S. Villagomez, Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang, Board of Education Chairman Andrew L. Orsini — as well as Bishop Ryan Jimenez, Japan Consul Kazuhiko Ono and Tan Holdings CEO Jerry Tan joined Filipino community members in celebrating the occasion.mvariety.com