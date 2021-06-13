Kevan Smith in Braves' Sunday lineup

Postseason play will get underway this afternoon for the Atlanta Braves when they begin the NLDS with Game 1 against the Milwaukee Brewers. Charlie Morton will get the start for Atlanta while Milwaukee will go with right-hander Corbin Burnes. There are no surprises for the Braves’ lineup for Game 1....
The Atlanta Braves will welcome the Milwaukee Brewers to Truist Park for Game 3 of the NLDS. With the best-of-five series all tied up at one game apiece, the Atlanta Braves look to take a 2-1 lead when the Milwaukee Brewers come to town in Game 3 of the 2021 NLDS.
Here are the starting lineups for Game 2 of the National League Division Series on Saturday at American Family Field:. : Here's the Milwaukee Brewers' roster for the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves. : One fact you may not know about each member of the 2021 Milwaukee...
After a tough loss in Game 1 the Atlanta Braves will try to bounce back and even the series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday. The Atlanta Braves let some key opportunities slip through their hands in Game 1 and now are pretty much in a must-win situation in Game 2.
The NLDS shifts to Truist Park Monday for Game 3 between the Atlanta Braves and the Milwaukee Brewers. Ian Anderson will get the start for Atlanta while Milwaukee will counter with right-hander Freddy Peralta. There are no surprises for the Braves lineup in Game 3. Atlanta will stick with their...
ATLANTA -- Braves closer Will Smith planned to pitch the ninth inning on Tuesday night at Truist Park, regardless of whether Freddie Freeman jumped a first-pitch slider from Brewers closer Josh Hader and smashed a ground-rattling go-ahead home run to left-center field in the bottom of the eighth. Of course,...
Hours before first pitch of an elimination game, the Brewers are getting a bit of a break: Braves slugger Jorge Soler is being removed from Atlanta’s NLDS roster after testing positive for COVID-19. Soler has served as Atlanta’s leadoff hitter in this playoff series, proving to be a tough AB...
By this time tomorrow, we could have our first World Series team. Remarkably, the 88-win Braves are one win away from eliminating the defending-champion Dodgers. A little bit later in this newsletter, Stephanie Apstein and Emma Baccellieri dig into what’s ailed Los Angeles so far in the NLCS. And ...
"Pearl Jam" will make his first appearance in the Atlanta Braves starting rotation in Game 4 on Tuesday afternoon. That's right. Outfielder Joc Pederson will make his series debut tonight, replacing Eddie Rosario in the lineup. Pederson, whose pearls have caused a lot of speculation and conversation, has been used...
The Atlanta Braves are back in the NLCS for a second straight year, and their opponent should look familiar. The team takes on the Los Angeles Dodgers in a rematch from 2020. Let’s make a lineup comparison to see if the Braves can finally beat the Dodgers in the postseason to win their first pennant in 22 years.
The Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers will meet again Sunday night in Game 2 of the NLCS. The Braves will be looking to go up 2-0 in the series but will face a stiff test in Dodgers starter Max Scherzer. Ian Anderson will be on the mound for Atlanta and will be making his third career start against the Dodgers in the postseason.
The Los Angeles Dodgers will attempt to even the best-of-seven National League Championship Series on Sunday night when they play Game 2 against the Atlanta Braves. One familiar name isn't in the Dodgers starting lineup. Third baseman Justin Turner will at least begin the night on the bench, with Chris Taylor taking Turner's usual spot at third base. (Gavin Lux will be in center and Cody Bellinger at first base.) According to manager Dave Roberts, Turner is out of the lineup due to a stinger on the right side of his neck. Turner has been experiencing difficulty turning his neck but he is expected to be back in the lineup for Game 3, Roberts added.
Behind the red-hot bat of Eddie Rosario, the Atlanta Braves are one win away from their first World Series appearance since 1999. All they need to do is put away the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers. Easier said than done. After all, the Braves were in exactly the same position last year and failed to […]
The Los Angeles Dodgers went all in this season with a Major League-record $267.2 million player payroll. And they will have to be just as adept this off-season trying to retain many of their nine key free agents that form the core of this highly successful team.
That spending figure was $119.7 million more than that of the Atlanta Braves, who were 12th at $147.5 million and still lead the Dodgers in the National League Championship Series three games to two with Game 6 at Truist Park in Atlanta on Saturday night.
Last year in the Globe Life Field bubble the Dodgers...
Eddie Rosario homered twice in his second four-hit game of the series and six pitchers combined on a four-hitter, giving the Atlanta Braves a 9-2 victory Wednesday night over the Los Angeles Dodgers and a commanding 3-1 lead in the NL Championship Series.
The Atlanta Braves (3-1) have pushed the Los Angeles Dodgers (1-3) to the brink of elimination tonight, but they’ll have to win on the road if they hope to punch their ticket to the NLCS. Game 5 of the NLCS kicks off at 7:08 CT and you can watch it on TBS.
