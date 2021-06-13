Kevan Smith in Braves' Sunday lineup

The Los Angeles Dodgers will attempt to even the best-of-seven National League Championship Series on Sunday night when they play Game 2 against the Atlanta Braves. One familiar name isn't in the Dodgers starting lineup. Third baseman Justin Turner will at least begin the night on the bench, with Chris Taylor taking Turner's usual spot at third base. (Gavin Lux will be in center and Cody Bellinger at first base.) According to manager Dave Roberts, Turner is out of the lineup due to a stinger on the right side of his neck. Turner has been experiencing difficulty turning his neck but he is expected to be back in the lineup for Game 3, Roberts added.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO