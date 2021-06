Today will be warm with highs topping off in the 80s and 90s and plenty of sunshine. Fire weather concerns will be on the increase for southwest Montana as relative humidity could drop as low as 15-20% at times- with winds gusting to 30 MPH in a few location. This combination of both dry and breezy conditions can lead to localized areas of elevated fire weather concerns and difficulty with ongoing active wildfires in the area. Thunderstorms will also be possible this afternoon and evening, although they should stay on the weaker side. Regardless, lightning and gusty winds will be a possibility with any storms that form.