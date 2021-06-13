Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Los Angeles rejoices as Governor Newsom officially signs order to reopen California

Posted by 
Eugene Adams
Eugene Adams
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dOVXS_0aT4Ii0X00
Photo by Fernando Brasil on Unsplash

This day has been a long time coming. 

Ever since Governor Newsom announced the tier system, people have been waiting for it to end. There were times when it felt like it never would. 

Thankfully, the Covid situation got consistently better. 

Tuesday is the day Los Angeles has been waiting for for so long. 

Virtually all Covid restrictions are about to be lifted. 

What Happened?

On Friday afternoon Governor Newsom signed an executive order. That order will officially end California’s stay-at-home order and the county tier system on Tuesday. 

This isn’t technically breaking news. We have known that this day was coming for a while now

However, if the Covid-19 pandemic has taught us one thing, it’s to expect the unexpected. 

It’s great to see this expected step become official. 

What is Changing?

Starting on Tuesday, the state will no longer be subject to the color-coded tier system. That means all its restrictions on economic activity will be a thing of the past. 

It means that people will be able to ditch their masks in most situations. 

Businesses will be allowed to reopen at full capacity. That is great news for Los Angeles area small businesses that have been struggling for a long time. 

Physical distancing requirements will no longer apply either. That’s great because it’s one less headache for local businesses to worry about. 

What Restrictions Remain?

There will still be a few areas where everyone will be required to mask.

  • Public Transit
  • Schools
  • Prisons

Masks will be optional everywhere else unless a private business decides to require them. 

Large-scale events will still have some restrictions.

A large-scale event is defined as 5,000 attendees indoors or 10,000 outdoors. 

Large-scale indoor events will require attendees to be vaccinated or provide a negative Covid test. Large outdoor events are recommended to follow the same restrictions.

It’s important to note that these requirements are based on the “honor system.” Businesses are not required to check that you are vaccinated. Instead, they are relying on your honesty. 

The State of Emergency is another thing that won’t change on Tuesday. Governor Newsom plans to keep the emergency going for the time being.

My Thoughts

This is a huge day, even if you don’t personally plan to return to normal life.

The fact that our Covid situation has improved enough to reopen fully is great news. There were parts of the last year where this day seemed like a distant fantasy. 

Los Angeles has struggled long enough. It’s time to get back to our regular lives. 

For more information about the reopening plan, visit the CA.gov website.

View All 54 Commentsarrow_down
Eugene Adams

Eugene Adams

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
212
Post
187K+
Views
ABOUT

I write about a little bit of everything.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Los Angeles Area#Covid#The State Of Emergency
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
California StatePasadena Star-News

The California Dream lives despite California’s reality

Tom Motley lives in Denver. He’s been reading and seeing and hearing a lot about California of late, none of it good. He called last week to ask if I thought it was safe for his daughter to move here. I paused before answering. I’ve known Tom since college, so...
California Stateaustin.com

It’s Official! California Really Is Taking Over Austin

Despite the warnings Austinites have given to California, Californians just won’t stop moving here! Even the pandemic wasn’t enough to stop them. Now there’s this. Here is another example of how California is taking over Austin. Austin Business Journal recently reported that a California company is getting the approval to...
Vista, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Gov. Newsom: A vaccination verification system is coming ‘very shortly’

Electronic system will allow businesses to check who has received shots. Trying to stay away from the phrase “vaccine passport,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday that California is on the cusp of releasing an electronic system that will allow businesses to confirm that their customers have received their shots. During...
Public HealthMerced Sun-Star

No more tiers. Gavin Newsom signs order to officially end most COVID rules Tuesday

It’s official: Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Friday afternoon that will end California’s stay-at-home order and the county tier system on Tuesday. Although it has been modified many times, the stay-at-home order Newsom issued March 19, 2020, served as the legal groundwork for California’s complex web of restrictions aimed at curbing spread of the coronavirus as infection rates ebbed and flowed over the last 15 months.