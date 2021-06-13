Los Angeles rejoices as Governor Newsom officially signs order to reopen California

Photo by Fernando Brasil on Unsplash

This day has been a long time coming.

Ever since Governor Newsom announced the tier system, people have been waiting for it to end. There were times when it felt like it never would.

Thankfully, the Covid situation got consistently better.

Tuesday is the day Los Angeles has been waiting for for so long.

Virtually all Covid restrictions are about to be lifted.

What Happened?

On Friday afternoon Governor Newsom signed an executive order. That order will officially end California’s stay-at-home order and the county tier system on Tuesday.

This isn’t technically breaking news. We have known that this day was coming for a while now.

However, if the Covid-19 pandemic has taught us one thing, it’s to expect the unexpected.

It’s great to see this expected step become official.

What is Changing?

Starting on Tuesday, the state will no longer be subject to the color-coded tier system. That means all its restrictions on economic activity will be a thing of the past.

It means that people will be able to ditch their masks in most situations.

Businesses will be allowed to reopen at full capacity. That is great news for Los Angeles area small businesses that have been struggling for a long time.

Physical distancing requirements will no longer apply either. That’s great because it’s one less headache for local businesses to worry about.

What Restrictions Remain?

There will still be a few areas where everyone will be required to mask.

Public Transit

Schools

Prisons

Masks will be optional everywhere else unless a private business decides to require them.

Large-scale events will still have some restrictions.

A large-scale event is defined as 5,000 attendees indoors or 10,000 outdoors.

Large-scale indoor events will require attendees to be vaccinated or provide a negative Covid test. Large outdoor events are recommended to follow the same restrictions.

It’s important to note that these requirements are based on the “honor system.” Businesses are not required to check that you are vaccinated. Instead, they are relying on your honesty.

The State of Emergency is another thing that won’t change on Tuesday. Governor Newsom plans to keep the emergency going for the time being.

My Thoughts

This is a huge day, even if you don’t personally plan to return to normal life.

The fact that our Covid situation has improved enough to reopen fully is great news. There were parts of the last year where this day seemed like a distant fantasy.

Los Angeles has struggled long enough. It’s time to get back to our regular lives.

For more information about the reopening plan, visit the CA.gov website.