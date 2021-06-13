No injuries in Scott house fire

No one was injured in a Saturday night fire that investigators believe was started by a child playing with a lighter, Scott Fire officials say.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 100 block of Owl Lane at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

They found heavy smoke coming from a manufactured home. They went into the home and quickly brought the fire under control. The fire was in a bedroom, officials say.

Investigators determine that a minor playing with a lighter, and ignited a mattress.

All occupants of the home were able to safely escape. The bedroom sustained moderate damage, with the remaining home receiving minimal damage.

Units from Carencro and Judice Fire Departments responded to assist, while Lafayette Fire Investigators conducted the investigation.