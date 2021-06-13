Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Scott, LA

No injuries in Scott house fire

Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jrjlR_0aT4Idau00

No one was injured in a Saturday night fire that investigators believe was started by a child playing with a lighter, Scott Fire officials say.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 100 block of Owl Lane at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

They found heavy smoke coming from a manufactured home. They went into the home and quickly brought the fire under control. The fire was in a bedroom, officials say.

Investigators determine that a minor playing with a lighter, and ignited a mattress.

All occupants of the home were able to safely escape. The bedroom sustained moderate damage, with the remaining home receiving minimal damage.

Units from Carencro and Judice Fire Departments responded to assist, while Lafayette Fire Investigators conducted the investigation.

KATC News

KATC News

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Accidents
City
Carencro, LA
Scott, LA
Accidents
City
Scott, LA
Scott, LA
Crime & Safety
Lafayette, LA
Accidents
City
Lafayette, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Firefighters#Mattress#Accident#Scott House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Lafayette, LAPosted by
KATC News

Another fatal pedestrian accident on the Thruway

A Lafayette woman died Saturday night after she was hit by a vehicle on the thruway, after her dog was hit by a car and she ran into the street, police say. Benicisa Mouton, 54, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 11 p.m. accident, which happened in the 400 block of NW Evangeline Thruway, Lafayette Police say.
Ascension Parish, LAPosted by
KATC News

Teen dies in Ascension Parish crash

An Ascension Parish crash has claimed the life of a 19-year-old from Gonzales. The crash happend shortly before 10:30 pm on June 19 on LA Hwy 621 west of LA Hwy 44 in Ascension Parish. Caleb Mullins, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was traveling east on the highway when he crossed the center line and struck another car head-on, Troopers say.
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
KATC News

6 shot, 2 killed in shooting after concert early Saturday in Baton Rouge

Two people were killed and four others injured in a shooting early Saturday after a concert in Baton Rouge, our media partners at The Advocate report . According to police, the shooting happened around 2 .m. after the Capital Park Bar and Grill closed. Police say an argument broke out among several people leaving the bar in an adjacent lot used as overflow parking.
Crowley, LAPosted by
KATC News

Crowley Police investigating shooting on East Oak St.

Crowley Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday afternoon. According to police chief Jimmy Broussard, the shooting happened on East Oak Street. Broussard said details are limited as detectives investigate the incident, but confirmed one suspect is in custody.
Lafayette Parish, LAPosted by
KATC News

Three more arrested in May drive-by shooting

Three more people have been arrested in connection with an incident that occured last month on Mills Street . Callijah and Allijah Noel were arrested on June 16 on active warrants accusing them of four counts attempted first-degree murder. Both have since bonded out on a $75,000 bond per count, according to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, a total bond of $300,000 each.
Lafayette, LAPosted by
KATC News

Public invited to community meeting with Lafayette police

A community meeting with local law enforcement in Lafayette is planned for next week. Lafayette Police Department says along with local law enforcement partners and the Law Enforcement Community Relations Committee, they will be conducting a community meeting on Monday, June 21st at 6:00 pm at the MLK Center located at 309 Cora Street.