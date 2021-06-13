Cancel
Olson, A’s rough up Kowar as Athletics romp past Royals 11-2

Matt Olson had four hits, including his 16th home run, and the Oakland Athletics roughed up Kansas City rookie Jackson Kowar in romping past the Royals 11-2 on Saturday.

