Olson, A’s rough up Kowar as Athletics romp past Royals 11-2

Fair or not, Memorial Day Weekend has always been viewed as something of a bellwether on the MLB calendar. Teams have played roughly one-third of their schedule, and as sample sizes start to grow, team identities begin to more seriously reveal themselves. For the Royals, a weekend series win over the Twins helped bring their record back to .500, and improved play over the last couple weeks has people wondering if they're a team that can stick around through most, if not all, of the summer. Calling in for his weekly radio hit on 610's Cody and Gold, utility man Whit Merrifield explained how the 2021 season has been viewed in the team's clubhouse.