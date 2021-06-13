Cancel
Florida mom calls for safer edible packaging after child, 6, eats THC gummy

By Ny Magee
TheGrio.com
TheGrio.com
 8 days ago
A Florida mom is calling for clearer packaging of marijuana edibles after her 6-year-old daughter accidentally ate a gummy containing THC, the compound found in marijuana. Morgan McCoy said the incident happened on Memorial Day when her family visited her in-laws in Jacksonville, People reports. McCoy said many of the 30-40 friends and their families who attended the festivities were “legal, medical marijuana patients.”

TheGrio.com

TheGrio.com

The goal of TheGrio is to be the news portal that satisfies the desire of African-Americans to stay informed and connected with their community. TheGrio’s editorial mandate is to focus on news and events that have a unique interest and/or pronounced impact within the national African Americans audience.

