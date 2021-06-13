Florida mom calls for safer edible packaging after child, 6, eats THC gummy
A Florida mom is calling for clearer packaging of marijuana edibles after her 6-year-old daughter accidentally ate a gummy containing THC, the compound found in marijuana. Morgan McCoy said the incident happened on Memorial Day when her family visited her in-laws in Jacksonville, People reports. McCoy said many of the 30-40 friends and their families who attended the festivities were “legal, medical marijuana patients.”thegrio.com