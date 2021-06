Joint venture with Belay Investment Group leads acquisition of 209,000 square foot future business and creator space. Foothill Partners Incorporated, the street-retail development company focused on centralizing commerce, culture and community, alongside The Innovation Collective, the culture-first community and economic development company, is establishing a new standard in placemaking. Foothill Partners acquired a vacant 209,000 square foot former Lowe’s Home Improvement in Sparks, Nevada through a partnership with Belay Investment Group. The empty big-box is being redeveloped into The Oddie District, a multipurpose innovation hub of work, live and creation spaces.