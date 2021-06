Two days after the start of the Nagorno Karabakh war, without saying anything to his family, Norik set out for the self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh. This 36-year-old decided to enlist in the Armenian army and fight for the territory he considered his land, disputed by Armenia and Azerbaijan. At that time, large posters with the slogan “We are going to win” occupied the main streets of the Armenian capital and the citizens were united in support of the armed forces and those displaced from the conflict.