Border Agents Treat Mexican Traveler with Multiple gunshot Wounds in El Paso

EL PASO, TX – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers assigned to the Paso Del Norte border crossing rendered critical aid to the victim of multiple gunshot wounds. On June 08, 2021 at approximately 3:30 p.m., a 29-year-old male arrived at the Paso del Norte border crossing in El Paso in a vehicle arriving from Mexico. It was quickly identified that the male traveler had several gunshot wounds throughout his body. Emergency Medical Services was immediately called, however, CBP Officer Beasley responded to the scene to apply a tourniquet to the traveler’s wounds awaiting EMS arrival.