Loudoun United’s common theme this year has been missed opportunity; Game 1 saw them handle a 75-minute man advantage and still falling short in a loss, Game 3 saw them with a similar advantage on the road and winning, and last week saw them timidly approach a fatigued Pittsburgh side, with a first-half that was forgettable en route to a 3-2 loss. Players and Coach Ryan Martin were disappointed with their squandering, and if there was a chance to do something about it, tonight may be the place.