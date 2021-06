Andrews Appau scored the match-winner as Asante Kotoko rallied to a 3-2 win against Inter Allies at the Theatre of Dreams, Dawu on Monday to keep their title hopes unscathed. Three goals were produced in the first half after Emmanuel Gyamfi’s opener and Evans Adomako’s sceond. Gyamfi opened the scoring in the 27th minute of the game after connecting a pass from Adomako. But that goal was cancelled by Alex Aso in the 39th minute after he was set up by Nafiu Sulemana.