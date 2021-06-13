“Courage is not being afraid to fail.” Meet ballerina Christine Shevchenko

"Food brings together communities, and food is political. It's a way to connect all people and all races together."--Jeremy Joyce. JEREMY JOYCE is a young business owner/philanthropist whose mission is to bring communities together through food. The vital importance of this was brought home to him in a crucial way during the pandemic in 2020. He is the owner of Black People Eats, LLC, a digital advertising company that promotes Black-owned food and beverage businesses. He highlights these companies through food reviews, food videos/pictures, and his Black restaurant directory (www.blackpeopleeats.com). His team's primary focus is on Black-owned establishments because he wanted to be a catalyst for change once he realized that Black restaurants were not promoted as much as they should on other media platforms. In this way his company serves as a platform to give Black-owned food businesses a global voice. Black People Eats, LLC, is the recipient of the NBC 5 Chicago Making a Difference Award and the Chicago Tribune Critique Award for Best Social Justice Advocacy.