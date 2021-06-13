“Courage is not being afraid to fail.” Meet ballerina Christine Shevchenko

Be not afraid. There is a great chastisement coming against this Nation for its rebellion against Me, for its murder of the innocents, for its mockery and blasphemy against all things holy. Stand fast, be steadfast in prayer and intercession for those who will return to Me and repent of their sins, for there is more joy in heaven over one repentant sinner than over the 99 just. Be strong and brave in the face of trials that you may shine like stars in My kingdom. I will never abandon those who place their trust in Me. You shall not be put to shame, but shall rise as from the ashes. Even as the waters rise about you, you shall not drown, but live to proclaim God's mercy and His glory. I have chosen you for a special work and no force of evil will defeat the plan I have set for you.