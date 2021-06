According to the police officials, the 43-year-old woman is accused of concealing her mother’s death after her body was found at a residence in Georgia. Authorities responded to a 911 call at the house after reports of a suspicious situation. The 43-year-old woman was found injured, with a broken right knee, inside the home. While on-scene, investigators learned of a possible recent death at the residence. A freshly dug grave containing a woman’s remains was later found in the rear of the home.