SERIE A - Atalanta, Robin Gosens receiving offers from EPL

Robin Gosens was one of the best player for Atalanta in the last two years. He is rumored to leave the team coached by Gasperini but his transfer fee won'be be cheap. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Leicester made an offer for the German left back but Atalanta considered the 20M euro offered by the EPL team not enough and they are asking at least 35M euro. Juventus is one of the many team interested in the defender but the asking price is really high. Last season he played in 44 games scoring 12 goals and having 8 assists. Gosens joined Atalanta from Heracles Almelo for 1,29M euro in July 2017. Gosens is now busy playing with Germany in Euro 2020.