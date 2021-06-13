“My past is in my music.” Meet rapper, songwriter and record producer Belly

It takes great courage to open your heart and share your experience. That’s why this World Refugee Day (June 2021), we are celebrating immigrant and refugee artists who use their creativity to connect, heal and bring us together. In this video, Palestinian-born Canadian rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer Belly describes how he fell in love with poetry and music, and how his past has impacted his art. On World Refugee Day, we are proud to celebrate the courage of artists like Belly. Honor his courage by taking action today at Rescue.org/Courage.