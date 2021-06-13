Cancel
“My past is in my music.” Meet rapper, songwriter and record producer Belly

rescue.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelly, the Palestinian-born Canadian rapper, songwriter and record producer, has worked on countless hits, including this past year’s global smash hits “Blinding Lights” and “Save Your Tears,” both by The Weeknd. Past hits include “Earned It” (also cowritten with fellow Canadian artist The Weeknd), which was nominated for an Academy Award, a Grammy, and an iHeartRadio Music Award in 2016, the same year Belly was honored as songwriter of the year by the Society of Composers, Authors and Music Publishers of Canada.

www.rescue.org
