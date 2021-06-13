Illustrating courage this World Refugee Day

World Refugee Day 2021: Together we Heal, Learn, & Shine. Claire Weihe serves with the Reformed Church of Hungary. World Refugee Day was first celebrated on June 20th, 2001 as Africa Refugee Day which commemorated the 1951 Convention concerning the status of refugees. This day is celebrated to honor refugees around the world, increase empathy toward their plight, and most importantly, to be understanding of the resilience that they have had to build to endure so much challenge. This day celebrates the amazing contributions refugees and asylum seekers have made in our world. According to the United Nations High Commission on Refugees, every 20 minutes a family is displaced from their home. A refugee is formally defined as someone who has , “a well-founded fear of persecution because of his/her race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group, or political opinion.” There are several types of refugees: asylum seekers (those who have fled their home, but are yet to claim legal refugee status), internally displaced people (those who have fled their home within national borders), stateless persons (those who’s national identity is not recognized by any specific country), and returnees (those who were formerly displaced and were able to return to their home country). As of the middle of 2020, there were 80 million forcibly displaced people globally, more than half of which are internally displaced. 26.3 million of these people are considered refugees, 4.2 million people are asylum seekers, and 3.6 million of these people are Venezualan refugees. The other top 4 countries of origin are the Syrian Arab Republic, Afghanistan, South Sudan, and Myanmar, not including the more than 5.6 million Palestinian refugees registered with the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA). Turkey hosts 3.6 million refugees, the most of any country. 38 – 43% of all refugees are children, making an already vulnerable group, even more vulnerable to the challenges, stress, and chaos that life as a refugee can entail. Some specific initiatives that the UNHCR works on to improve the lives of forcibly displaced people are: access to healthcare, mental health services, sexual and reproductive health services, food security, water, sanitation, and hygiene programs (WASH), education, economic development, shelter, response to climate change and natural disasters, and other necessary support. Linked below is the UNHCR’s World Refugee Day toolkit.