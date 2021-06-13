Cancel
Society

Illustrating courage this World Refugee Day

rescue.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiala Brisly is an artist, activist and refugee. Forced to flee Syria in 2013 and now resettled in France, Diala uses her art both to confront her own trauma and to defend the human rights of others. This commitment has led her to create work supporting a women’s hunger strike in Syria and to host artistic workshops in refugee camps. Today, she runs art therapy workshops for children affected by war.

www.rescue.org
#Refugees Syria#Help Refugees#Refugee Crisis#France#Irc#Lgbtq#Syrians
Syria
SyriaVogue

Meet Maya Ghazal, The World’s First Female Syrian Refugee Pilot

In 2015, at the age of 16, Maya Ghazal was forced to flee her home in Damascus, Syria, with her mother and two younger brothers, and go to the UK where they were reunited with her father, who had arrived in the country a year earlier. Ghazal saw this move as her “great new beginning”. She had big hopes and dreams and believed life would get back to some kind of normality, but unfortunately, this was not the case at first and she experienced stigmatisation and hostility.
Festivalcreightontoday.com

Celebrate World Refugee Day with Jesuit Refugee Service

Jesuit Refugee Service/USA invites you to celebrate World Refugee Day during a virtual live event June 17 at 1 p.m. Every year on World Refugee Day, new numbers of those who have been forcibly displaced are published, and they indicate the volume of displaced people and the gravity of the protracted crises and conflicts that cause displacement. But, JRS/USA frames it as a day to celebrate our displaced brothers and sisters and recognize their strength, resilience, talent, and provide hope that they can rebuild their lives.
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Larger refugee team will inspire the world - IOC

An expanded refugee team of 29 athletes competing across 12 sports at next month's Tokyo Games will provide hope and inspiration to the world, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Tuesday. The team, which will compete under the Olympic flag and include people from countries including Syria, South Sudan,...
New York City, NYTracks

Afghan-Canadian refugee artist designs World Refugee Day Twitter emoji

NEW YORK – UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, and Twitter have teamed up with a refugee to design an emoji honouring the millions of people forced to flee war and persecution. UNHCR and Twitter commissioned Afghan-Canadian artist Hangama Amiri to create the emoji for World Refugee Day, celebrated each year on 20 June. It is the first time the emoji has been designed by a refugee. The design features a blue heart cupped between two hands to symbolize protection and solidarity. It goes live today and will be activated on any tweet that uses the hashtags #WorldRefugeeDay, #WithRefugees and #RefugeeDay, in any of 12 languages, through 23 June.
ImmigrationSalt Lake Tribune

14 refugees become citizens as World Refugee Week celebrations begin

Fourteen refugees became U.S. citizens at a naturalization ceremony marking the start of World Refugee Week on Tuesday at the Utah Capitol. The new citizens are from Bosnia, Bhutan, Burundi, Congo, Iran, Iraq, Nepal, Somalia, Sudan and Thailand. Naima Mohamed, who came to Utah from Somalia, spoke to attendees about...
Homelesscreightontoday.com

Walking with the Excluded: JWL Celebrates World Refugee Day

​​​​People around the world will honor the displaced and homeless Sunday, June 20, on World Refugee Day. This international day, established 20 years ago on June 20, 2001, was created by the United Nations. Every day is World Refugee Day for the Jesuit Worldwide Learning (JLW), a partner organization of...
Societyglobalministries.org

World Refugee Day 2021: Together we Heal, Learn, & Shine

World Refugee Day 2021: Together we Heal, Learn, & Shine. Claire Weihe serves with the Reformed Church of Hungary. World Refugee Day was first celebrated on June 20th, 2001 as Africa Refugee Day which commemorated the 1951 Convention concerning the status of refugees. This day is celebrated to honor refugees around the world, increase empathy toward their plight, and most importantly, to be understanding of the resilience that they have had to build to endure so much challenge. This day celebrates the amazing contributions refugees and asylum seekers have made in our world. According to the United Nations High Commission on Refugees, every 20 minutes a family is displaced from their home. A refugee is formally defined as someone who has , “a well-founded fear of persecution because of his/her race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group, or political opinion.” There are several types of refugees: asylum seekers (those who have fled their home, but are yet to claim legal refugee status), internally displaced people (those who have fled their home within national borders), stateless persons (those who’s national identity is not recognized by any specific country), and returnees (those who were formerly displaced and were able to return to their home country). As of the middle of 2020, there were 80 million forcibly displaced people globally, more than half of which are internally displaced. 26.3 million of these people are considered refugees, 4.2 million people are asylum seekers, and 3.6 million of these people are Venezualan refugees. The other top 4 countries of origin are the Syrian Arab Republic, Afghanistan, South Sudan, and Myanmar, not including the more than 5.6 million Palestinian refugees registered with the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA). Turkey hosts 3.6 million refugees, the most of any country. 38 – 43% of all refugees are children, making an already vulnerable group, even more vulnerable to the challenges, stress, and chaos that life as a refugee can entail. Some specific initiatives that the UNHCR works on to improve the lives of forcibly displaced people are: access to healthcare, mental health services, sexual and reproductive health services, food security, water, sanitation, and hygiene programs (WASH), education, economic development, shelter, response to climate change and natural disasters, and other necessary support. Linked below is the UNHCR’s World Refugee Day toolkit.
Politicsrescue.org

Support refugees in NorCal during World Refugee Awareness Month

As the IRC in Northern California observes World Refugee Day on June 20, we are inspired by the resilience and creativity of survivors of conflict and persecution who are making a new home in the United States. During World Refugee Awareness Month, we remember the 79.5 million people around the world who have been forced to flee their homes while also celebrating the accomplishments of those who are starting their lives anew.
Elizabeth, NJrescue.org

Muyambo Marcel Chishimba: Painter, Courageous Refugee

It takes great courage to open your heart and share your experience. That’s why this World Refugee Day (June 20), we are celebrating refugee artists who remind us that refugees are courageous. Muyambo Marcel Chishimba is a Congolese refugee resettled by the International Rescue Committee in Elizabeth, New Jersey. As...
Societyabc17news.com

June 20 is World Refugee Day. Here are ways you can show support

Each year on June 20, World Refugee Day spotlights the bravery and strength of people forced to flee their home countries to escape war or oppression. More than 82 million people are now forcibly displaced worldwide, according to the United Nations, which established World Refugee Day in 2000. The UN...
PoliticsPrime Minister of Canada

Statement by the Prime Minister on World Refugee Day

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on World Refugee Day:. “Today, on World Refugee Day, we join the international community to recognize all those who have been forced to flee their homelands. We honour their strength and courage, acknowledge the profound hardships they have endured, and reaffirm our commitment to protect and support them.
UEFATracks

Ahead of World Refugee Day, UNHCR, AEK FC, and Athens Comics Library stand with refugees through sport

“My favourite sport is football, and my dream is to become a famous footballer” says 11-year-old Miral from Afghanistan, overflowing with happiness during a rare outing. Miral is joyful as she feels that by participating in the pan-European refugee program “Welcome Through Football” organized in Athens by AEK Football Club, in cooperation with Athens Comics Library, could be a way for her dream to come true.
Societyglobalministries.org

To mark World Refugee Day, an appeal to “do what is right”

To mark World Refugee Day, an appeal to “do what is right”. On June 16, 2021, Dr. Paolo Naso of the Waldensian Church in Italy, founder of Mediterranean Hope, and professor of political science, spoke at the Italian Embassy at the Vatican in anticipation of World Refugee Day (June 20). His speech was entitled, “Managing Migration: The Good Practice of Humanitarian Corridors.”
Public Healthlatestnewspost.com

World Refugee Day 2021: Theme And Importance Amid COVID-19

World Refugee Day is observed every year on June 20. A United Nations designated day, the World Refugee Dayis observed to respect and honour the courage and resilience of refugees across the world. The unprecedented and prolonged coronavirus pandemic has exposed the vulnerability of refugees who have hardly any resources to fight the crisis. World Refugee Day is utilized to build up public awareness and support for human rights of refugees. Often we use the term refugee for the poor and underprivileged but do we know the definition of refugee?
SocietyVirgin.com

Supporting refugees

World Refugee Day is an important reminder that the global refugee crisis continues unabated, and the COVID-19 pandemic has not made things easier. Already vulnerale in so many ways, refugees have been disproportionately affected by COVID, as health care, let alone COVID vaccines, are often not available to those who have barely escaped armed conflict, oppression, persecution, poverty, and natural disasters.
Societywww.romereports.com

World Refugee Day: 79.5 million people forced to flee their homes

Nearly 80 million people worldwide have been forced to flee their homes. Among them are millions of refugees, more than half of them under the age of 18, according to the United Nations. There are currently millions of people who are considered “stateless.” Without a legal nationality they don't have...
Societyheraldmalaysia.com

World Refugee Day: A clarion call to protect and support migrants

This June 20, World Refugee Day shines the spotlight on the plight of migrants and refugees with calls to protect and support those on the move and forced to flee. This week, more than 40 African migrants were rescued when their boat ran aground off Spain’s Canary Islands. But a...