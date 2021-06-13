GARFA presents warm-up jerseys to Division 2 league referees
The Greater Accra Regional Football Association(GARFA) has presented warm-up jerseys to the referees assigned to officiate in the ongoing 2020/2021 Division 2 league matches. The Regional Football Association Chairman Mr. Samuel Aboabire together with Mr. George Aforklenyuie, GARFA Division Two League board chairman, Mr. Michael Fiaduse(Referees Appointment Vice-Chairman), and Mr. WL Quaye( Referees Instructor received the items on behalf of the referees at the Garfa office at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday 11th June 2021.footballghana.com