Gianluigi Donnarumma is one of the most talented goalkeeper in the world and with only 22 years old of age he definitely still has some time to improve. He played his whole professional career for AC Milan but he wasn't able to sign a long term deal with them. Now, he is a free agent and it looked like his agent, Mino Raiola, had a deal with Juventus. In the latest hours PSG has emerged as the front runner to secure the young talent.