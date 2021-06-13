Cancel
NATIONS - Argentina, Paulo Dybala won't play in COPA AMERICA

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday it is the day. Copa America will kick-off with the game between Brazil and Venezuela. Brazil is the clear favorite but a lot of people is hoping to see Leo Messi winning something with his national team. Argentina has as always a talented team but it was a big surprise when the manager Lionel Scaloni didn't include Juventus number 10 Paulo Dybala in the roster. Dybala is coming from a difficult season with Juventus playing in only 26 games and scoring only 5 goals. Scaloni appreciates Dybala's talent but he needed someone more ready to play. Corriere dello Sport is reporting that Dybala will spend the next weeks in Miami with his girlfriend Oriana Sabatini following a personalized program that should make him ready for Juventus' next preseason period.

