The last time Loudoun United hit the road, they played a formidable opponent (in New Mexico United) in front of a full-ish house (of almost 9,000) and following an early first half red card to the hosts, held on by their teeth to get their first points of 2021. They returned home and started slow in one game and had a defensive lapse in another, while still having issues in finishing their chances around the opposition’s net.