Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Haven, CT

Making Social Change By The Numbers

By Steve Hamm
Posted by 
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uaG4d_0aT4Fh5b00

Painting by numbers is no longer the home crafts fad that it once was, but two New Haven artists dusted off and rejuvenated the practice for a socially-conscious mural project in the Hill neighborhood on Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wFR8j_0aT4Fh5b00

Artists Isaac Bloodworth and Kyle Kearson sketched the outlines of a portrait of civil rights icon Coretta Scott King on an exterior wall of the Five Star Laundromat Center, and neighbors gathered at the wall and pitched in on the mural.

The project is one of 39 murals being executed in cities and towns around the state by Hartford-based CT Murals through its MLK39 Racial Equity Mural Tour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GoPuT_0aT4Fh5b00

The program celebrates the life and work of America’s great civil rights leader, Martin Luther King Jr., who was assassinated in 1968 when he was just 39 years old. Putting murals in public spaces has become a powerful source of community pride and social-change messaging.

New Haven Independent

New Haven Independent

New Haven, CT
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
961K+
Views
ABOUT

New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

 https://www.newhavenindependent.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Haven, CT
Entertainment
City
New Haven, CT
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Coretta Scott King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Change#Ct#Ct Murals#Racial Equity Mural Tour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
Related
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Freddy Fixer Marches On, Cleans Dixwell

Without the usual fanfare of drums, drill teams, banners, and horses, a 30-strong Elm City Freddy Fixer contingent marched down Dixwell Avenue — armed with trash bags, shovels, and rakes in hand to beautify the neighborhood even during a year in which the pandemic curtailed the usual line-up of celebrations.
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Gospel Brunch Takes Church Outside

Before Kevin Monroe and Devotion hit the stage Sunday afternoon on the Green, Rev. Kevin Ewing of Center Church on the Green and Baobab Tree Studios addressed the hundreds of people who had gathered to hear the music and the message. He pointed out that gospel music has been a part of the programming of the International Festival of Arts and Ideas for years, and this year was no different. He welcomed people who already knew gospel and people who were about to get their first taste.
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Juneteenth Fests Celebrate Black Freedom

From the Hill to Dixwell, New Haveners celebrated Juneteenth with dance, soul food, and investments in Black businesses. Two Juneteenth events were celebrated less than two miles away from one another at Sandra’s Next Generation restaurant in the Hill and Connecticut Violence Intervention Program’s space at 230 Ashmun St. Each...
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

186 More Wooster Sq. Apts. Planned

Yet another batch of apartments are on tap for Wooster Square’s expanding downtown edge — and a closed road will reopen. A New York developer plans to build those 186 market-rate apartments and open Fair Street — next to where he is almost done building 299 apartments. Epimoni President Darren...
Visual ArtPosted by
New Haven Independent

Artists Go Solo At Ely Center

Allison Baker’s installation transforms the front gallery of the Ely Center of Contemporary Art on Trumbull Street into something between a playground and an uneasy dream. All is glittering, but also unnaturally balloon-like — whether it’s immediately recognizable objects such as hangers, brassieres, and cleaning gloves, or less obvious (but no less glittery) shapes strewn on the floor and suspended from the ceiling. Further exploration reveals that the installation spills over into the next room, taking over half the first floor of the building. It’s fun, yes, but threatening in its entertainment. Everything is fine. Everything is wrong.
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

July 4 Fireworks On Tap

The city will resume its annual July 4 fireworks display from the top of East Rock this year. Mayor Justin Elicker made that announcement Tuesday from ... the top of East Rock. The 25-minute show is scheduled to start at 9:15 p.m. Rain date is July 5. The official public...
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Mayor Blasted For “N-Word” Flap $-Raising

Two Board of Education members blasted Mayor Justin Elicker for sending a campaign fundraising email claiming a slur-uttering principal’s demotion as a victory for “accountability” and “transparency” — while withholding information about what really happened in the incident behind it. Elicker responded that he is pushing behind the scenes for...
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

School Reborn As 30 “Affordable” Apts

An empty school building is about to fill up again on Prince Street — this time with tenants, not students, in the fastest-changing blocks in town. The city cut the ribbon Wednesday on 30 new “affordable” apartments on the street, inside the rehabbed former Welch Annex School. Two dozen local...
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Abdussabur Pitches Stop-The-Violence Plan

Landlords are ready to offer cops discounted rents to live in the city, according to a political candidate who unveiled a 10-point plan to address New Haven’s red-hot gun violence. The candidate, retired police Sgt. Shafiq Abdussabur, updated his 10-point plan at a press conference held Wednesday outside the Whalley/Edgewood/Beaver...
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

O.K. Company Begins Again

“I’m looking for a little bit of trouble,” sings LaQruishia Gill on “You Got Me Up,” one of two new songs by the New Haven-based band O.K. Company, formerly known as The Let Loose and currently finding its way back into the music scene after quarantine with a new release titled A Mini EP and three live shows over the next two weeks.
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Carrots, Squash, Kale Move Into Vacant Lot

Addie Kimbrough had a vision: A community garden in the vacant plot of land opposite her house where neighborhood kids and seniors could plant cabbage, collard greens, kale, and turnips. Eight months later, with the help of volunteers, she made that vision sprout. The finished product was on display as...
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Undecided Voter Presses Schools Question

James Cramer popped a question Sunday that will help him — and perhaps other undecided voters — figure out which mayoral candidate to vote for this year. The question concerned how to give public-school parents like him more of a voice in education decisions. Cramer asked the question to mayoral...
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Urban Re-Renewal Crew Keeps History In Mind

As they remake New Haven, Mike Piscitelli, Aïcha Woods, and Doug Hausalden wonder what people will say in 60 years. Right now, the trio of city officials are busy undoing mistakes that their predecessors made 60 years ago. They’re trying to stitch back neighborhoods destroyed by highways and car-centric, suburban-style zoning.
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Ribbon Cut On A Reborn “Beacon” Neighborhood

Maurice Johnson and Kim Latimer had a new bench to sit on Friday to watch the latest “New Haven’s on a roll” ribbon-cutting. The bench was part of the point. The ribbon-cutting marked completion of renovations at eight buildings that anchor the historic Ninth Square downtown district bounded by State, George, Church, and Chapel Streets.
HomelessPosted by
New Haven Independent

Drop-In Center Opens For Homeless

For the first time in decades, homeless New Haveners have a place downtown where they’re invited to come hang out, have an iced drink, socialize, and escape from the summer heat, no questions asked. That place is the Downtown Evening Soup Kitchen (DESK) drop-in facility at 266 State St. in...