Griffin's three long seasons in Detroit didn't amount to much, but getting traded to a good team has brought Blake roaring back to life. Before being let go by the hapless Pistons and picked up by the super team that is the Brooklyn Nets, Blake Griffin had zero dunks this season. But last night in the playoffs he posterized Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo with a dunk that left Pistons fans scratching their heads wondering why he could never perform at that level while here.