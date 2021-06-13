Cleveland Browns: How Two Draft Steals May Change The AFC North
CLEVELAND- Saying the Cleveland Browns won the 2021 NFL Draft may seem like a premature statement since the season didn’t start yet. However, when the Browns start the pre-season and the rookies get their first real game experience, two potential stars will shine brighter than the rest. Browns’ linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and receiver Anthony Schwartz could take the spotlight early when Cleveland takes on the Jacksonville Jaguars on August 14.ngscsports.com